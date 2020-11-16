BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of trying to kill a woman.
Douglas Bruce Bailey, 43, pleaded not guilty via video Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of attempted second-degree murder, two felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of interference with access to emergency services.
If convicted, Bailey faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Sgt. Steven J. Durgin, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a domestic assault was reported Sunday on Summer Street. Durgin said he arrived on scene and spoke to a witness who reported Bailey and the victim had been fighting all day and it had turned physical.
The witness told Durgin he had come out of his bedroom the day prior and saw Bailey with his hands around the victim’s throat. Durgin said the witness reported the victim was struggling to get away and appeared to have trouble breathing.
Durgin said the victim was visibly upset, but she told him nothing happened and she didn’t want anyone to get in trouble.
The seargent said he asked the victim whether she had been choked and she paused for several seconds before saying, “I’m fine.”
Durgin said the victim allowed him to look at her neck and he saw injuries consistent with being choked.
The victim told Durgin she and Bailey had gotten into an argument because she had been hiding her medication so Bailey couldn’t take it. Durgin said the victim reported Bailey threw her on a futon and choked her until she passed out. She reported this happened three times on Saturday, according to court records.
The victim told Durgin the fighting continued Sunday, with Bailey throwing her into a door casing, as well as kitchen cabinets. Durgin said the victim reported she tried to call 911, but Bailey took her cellphone and broke it. The victim told Durgin she was able to call 911 using her second cellphone.
Durgin said the victim reported Bailey was throwing things when she was on the phone so she ran outside and he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her.
The seargent said the victim had scratches above her shoulder blades and her right hand was swollen and starting to bruise.
The victim told Durgin Bailey told her he was going to kill her and she believed him.
Bailey is currently on probation on a misdemeanor conviction of domestic assault and a felony conviction of second-degree unlawful restraint. He is facing a violation of probation based on the new charges. Bailey has denied the violation.
He was sentenced in October 2019 to one to two years, all suspended, except for eight months and placed on probation for three years.
In that case, police said Bailey went into a Barre Town home uninvited, grabbed his former partner by the arm and dragged her out and into his vehicle. The victim in that case told police Bailey was trying to get her to stop seeing her current partner and resume her relationship with him.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
