BARRE — A Granite City man accused of holding a student against her will on multiple occasions is now accused of causing a serious crash in Plainfield and fleeing the scene.
Devin Hallock, 20, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury resulting, a felony count of negligent operation while eluding law enforcement, two misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license, two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release, two misdemeanor counts of gross negligent operation, a misdemeanor count of trespass and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. If convicted, Hallock faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison.
He was ordered held on $10,000 bail and is currently housed at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. The state has asked that Hallock be held without bail while the cases against him are pending. A weight-of-the-evidence hearing is expected on that motion at a later date.
For the felony leaving the scene of a crash charge, Trooper Ryan Riegler, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a vehicle roll-over was reported on East Hill Road in Plainfield on Aug. 3. Riegler said he was told the driver of the vehicle had left the scene, leaving a blood trail into the woods.
The trooper said he went to the scene and located the vehicle, a blue 2009 Dodge Nitro, about 20 feet off the roadway. He said the crash caused extensive damage to trees there.
Riegler said a passenger in the vehicle identified Hallock as the driver. He said this passenger was bleeding from her ears, leading emergency responders to believe that she suffered a head injury in the crash. He said investigators were later told that the passenger was in stable condition at the hospital.
The trooper said a witness reported finding a gun with blood on it in their driveway near where the crash occurred. He said the loaded handgun was seized by police.
Riegler said a second passenger in the vehicle reported Hallock had “ditched” the gun and was hiding in a field nearby. The trooper said Hallock was located using a police dog, and he was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The affidavit doesn’t state what injuries Hallock suffered in the crash.
At the hospital, Riegler said Hallock reported he was, “drivin’ a piece of (expletive) Jeep ... the tire fell off ... she was sleeping.”
For the felony eluding charge, Riegler said in that affidavit he was on patrol in Orange on July 28 when he spotted Hallock driving on Reservoir Road. The trooper said he knew Hallock had multiple warrants out for his arrest at the time.
The trooper said he started to follow Hallock and after about 30 seconds, Hallock sped up and was going about 65 mph in the 35 mph zone. Riegler said the pursuit reached speeds of 85 mph and he eventually lost sight of Hallock and ended the pursuit.
Following Hallock’s crash in Plainfield on Aug. 3, Riegler said he spoke with Hallock about this pursuit, and Hallock admitted he saw the trooper and complimented the trooper on his driving.
For the misdemeanor reckless endangerment charge, Officer Michael Reale, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a report came in on July 21 stating Hallock had brandished a rifle at a resident’s home on South Main Street. Reale said Hallock then fled the scene and “squealed” his tires as he left.
The officer said he went to the scene and spoke with a witness who reported seeing Hallock take a rifle out of his car and the witness heard two gunshots. The witness reported Hallock then got back into his vehicle and left, according to court records.
Reale said investigators located a single spent .223-caliber bullet casing near the rear of the building.
The officer said investigators were told there was a passenger in Hallock’s vehicle. He said police were able to identify and get in contact with the passenger who reported Hallock had multiple guns in his vehicle.
Reale said a records check showed Hallock’s driver’s license is criminally suspended. Hallock has conditions of release stating he cannot use or have any guns, nor can he engage in violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior, according to court records.
Reale said Hallock was taken into custody following the crash he was involved in on Aug. 3 in Plainfield.
Hallock has conditions of release because he has multiple criminal cases pending.
In June 2022, he pleaded not guilty to a felony count of second-degree unlawful restraint and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release.
In that case, police said they received a report from a school counselor stating Hallock may have forced a 17-year-old student into his vehicle. Police said they contacted the victim’s family and were told she was not in danger.
Police said a family member of the victim reported Hallock had made threats to the victim and her friends.
The victim reported she was camping with others when Hallock showed up in the middle of the night and started yelling at her, according to court records. Police said the victim reported she left with Hallock to defuse the situation, but there had been multiple times in the past where Hallock had held the victim against her will. She reported Hallock would take her cellphone and lock her in her room for weeks without the phone. Police said at one point, the victim reported Hallock pulled out a gun and pointed it at his head, telling the victim he would kill himself if the victim left him.
Hallock also pleaded not guilty in February 2022 to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated disorderly conduct and giving false information to police.
In that case, police said Hallock was involved in a crash in December 2021, where he pointed a pellet rifle at someone and shot the rifle past that victim’s head during the dispute.