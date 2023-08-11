BARRE — A Granite City man accused of holding a student against her will on multiple occasions is now accused of causing a serious crash in Plainfield and fleeing the scene.

Devin Hallock, 20, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury resulting, a felony count of negligent operation while eluding law enforcement, two misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license, two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release, two misdemeanor counts of gross negligent operation, a misdemeanor count of trespass and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. If convicted, Hallock faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison.

