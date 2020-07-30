BARRE — A Granite City man has accepted a sentence of three to 10 years to serve for sexually abusing a woman, pointing a gun at her head, nearly running over a sheriff’s deputy and other crimes.
Matthew Smedy, 22, pleaded guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release and resisting arrest. Smedy also pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of prohibited conduct, simple assault on a protected professional, gross negligent operation and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Smedy will be sentenced on Oct. 2 because the Department of Corrections has been instructed to complete a presentence investigation.
He had been facing a felony count of aggravated repeated sexual assault, but the charge was amended by the state to misdemeanor prohibited conduct per the plea agreement.
For the prohibited conduct and domestic assault convictions, Investigator Todd Protzman, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit he interviewed the victim in October who reported Smedy had sexually and physically assaulted her. Protzman said the victim reported about 17 months prior Smedy slapped her arm, pushed her onto the bed and poured a bottle of spit on her.
She told Protzman sometimes she would wake up and Smedy would be sexually assaulting her. Protzman said the victim reported she would tell Smedy she didn’t want him to do that and it would start a fight. The victim told Protzman this occurred about five times, the last time being about two weeks ago. She told Protzman she woke up naked next to Smedy, had “hickies” on her neck and could tell Smedy had sexually assaulted her.
Protzman said the victim also reported an incident some time between May 2019 and July 2019 where Smedy held a gun to her head while they were in a car. She told Protzman she was driving and Smedy had just got the gun when they got into an argument and he pointed it at her leg.
Protzman said the victim reported Smedy was laughing and when she yelled at him for pointing the gun at her he then pointed it at her head.
Police executed a warrant on Smedy’s home in October and located a safe with a handgun inside.
For the disorderly conduct and resisting arrest convictions, Officer Michael Reale, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit in July he received a report that Smedy had taken the child he had with the victim from the domestic assault incident. Reale said Smedy returned as he was speaking to the victim. He said he asked Smedy what was going on, but he ignored Reale and started yelling at the victim. He said Smedy walked away and was told to stop multiple times, but he did not. Reale said Smedy was yelling obscenities at the victim and Reale and when police tried to arrest him he resisted and had to be taken to the ground.
For the simple assault on a protected professional and gross negligent operation convictions, Deputy Rhy Schnee, of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, said in his affidavit Smedy was arraigned on the resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges the next day and he and the victim were together, which was against Smedy’s conditions of release.
Schnee said he found Smedy and the victim inside a car outside the courthouse. The victim was in the driver’s seat, and after Schnee knocked on the window, he said Smedy told the victim to leave, but she froze and was crying. He said Smedy, from the passenger’s seat, put his foot on the gas and almost hit Schnee.
Michele Smedy, Matthew Smedy’s mother, also of Barre, was placed on probation for a year in March for trying to get a witness to lie in her son’s domestic assault case. The older Smedy pleaded not contest to giving false information to law enforcement and impeding a public officer. She had been facing a felony count of obstruction of justice, but the charge was amended by the state to two misdemeanors per the plea agreement. She was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.
Detective James Pontbriand, also of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit police seized the gun used in the domestic assault case from Michele Smedy’s home. Pontbriand said an investigation showed who Matthew Smedy bought the gun from and when that person was questioned he reported selling Matthew Smedy the gun some time in June 2019.
The seller told Pontbriand Michele Smedy had called him and tried to convince him Matthew Smedy’s victim had stolen the gun. He told Pontbriand the victim was not with Matthew Smedy when he sold him the gun and she hadn’t stolen a gun.
