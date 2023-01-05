BARRE — A Granite City man, for the second time, has changed his pleas in a case where police say he and a woman repeatedly sexually assaulted children.

Roland Withers, 38, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of aggravated sexual assault on a child younger than 13 and two felony counts of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct. Withers also pleaded no contest to a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to a child.

