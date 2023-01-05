BARRE — A Granite City man, for the second time, has changed his pleas in a case where police say he and a woman repeatedly sexually assaulted children.
Roland Withers, 38, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of aggravated sexual assault on a child younger than 13 and two felony counts of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct. Withers also pleaded no contest to a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to a child.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault agreed to dismiss multiple other charges Withers had been facing, including two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and additional misdemeanor child cruelty charges, per the plea agreement.
Withers has agreed to a sentence of 25 years to life, all suspended except for a portion that will be argued when he is sentenced at a later date. The state Department of Corrections must first conduct a pre-sentence investigation and a psychosexual evaluation has been ordered for Withers.
The state’s attorney’s office will argue for a sentence of 20 years to serve for Withers, while his attorney, Robert Katims, will argue for a sentence that is no less than 10 years. Thibault amended the sexual assault charges Withers had been facing from aggravated repeated sexual assault of a child, which carries with it a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison, to sexual assault on a child younger than 13, which carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.
Withers’ co-defendant, Robin Benedict, 41, pleaded guilty in June to two felony counts of aiding in the commission of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct. Benedict could face a sentence of 10 to 20 years, all suspended except for seven years to serve. Her attorney, Dan Sedon, will argue for a lesser sentence at the sentencing hearing scheduled for Jan. 31.
Withers and Benedict have been held without bail since their arraignments in March 2019.
According to court records, a doctor contacted police in 2019 to report a disclosure that was made during a doctor’s visit with Benedict and two children. Police said Benedict told the doctor she didn’t feel safe at home with Withers. Police said the doctor reported both children stated they had been assaulted by Withers and accused him of locking them in the basement for hours.
Court records state one of the children told the doctor Withers forced them to molest another child as a form of punishment. Police said the other child told the doctor Withers would molest them and force them to take baths with Withers.
Withers initially denied the abuse when confronted by police, but later admitted he and Benedict both forced the children to molest each other and he admitted to molesting the children, according to court records.
Benedict, too, initially denied sexually abusing the children, but later admitted to participating in the abuse, police said.
The children have since been placed in the custody of the Department for Children and Families.
Benedict told police Withers had assaulted her on multiple occasions, including punching and choking her. Police said she had a bruise on her left eye when talking to investigators, which she said came from Withers punching her.
Withers had initially changed his pleas in June 2021. He had pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated sexual assault on a victim younger than 13 and a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault. He also pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child. Withers agreed to a sentence of 25 years to life, all suspended except for 20 years. The agreement included the provision that Withers would testify against Benedict at trial.
He then withdrew those pleas a few weeks after the change of plea hearing stating he did not agree with the facts he had pleaded to. He asked for a new attorney to be assigned because he reported he was not aware that he would have to admit at the hearing to sexually assaulting a child, assisting with another assault and being cruel to the child. His attorney at the time, Chris Montgomery, was replaced by Katims.
Benedict then entered into her own agreement with the state in June with the provision that she would testify against Withers at trial.
That trial nearly got underway on Wednesday. Withers was close to changing his pleas during a pre-trial conference held Tuesday but backed out at the last minute. He went forward with the agreement Wednesday morning with a jury ready to be picked and multiple days blocked off in anticipation of the trial.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
