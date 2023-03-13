BARRE — A Granite City man wants to withdraw his pleas for a second time in a case wherein police say he and a woman repeatedly sexually assaulted children.
In early January, Roland Withers, 39, pleaded guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of aggravated sexual assault on a child younger than 13 and two felony counts of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct. Withers also pleaded no contest to a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to a child.
Withers agreed to a sentence of 25 years to life, all suspended except for a portion that would be argued at sentencing. He is currently held without bail and is housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
In late January, Withers’ co-defendant, Robin Benedict, 42, also of Barre, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years, all suspended except for 54 months to serve with credit for time served on two felony counts of aiding in the commission of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct. Benedict pleaded guilty to the charges in June 2022.
According to court records, Benedict and two children went to a doctor’s office in 2019. Police said Benedict told the doctor she didn’t feel safe with Withers, and the children reported Withers had assaulted them. Police said the children reported Withers would lock them in the basement for hours.
One of the children reported Withers forced them to molest the other child as a form of punishment, according to court records. Police said the other child reported Withers would molest them and force them to bathe with Withers.
The children have since been placed in the custody of the Department for Children and Families.
Police said Benedict reported Withers had assaulted her, too, on multiple occasions, including punching and choking her.
Withers admitted he and Benedict forced the children to molest each other, and he admitted to molesting the children, according to court records, while Benedict also admitted to participating in the abuse.
Withers had initially changed his pleas in July 2021. He had agreed to a sentence of 25 years to life, all suspended except for 20 years to serve. Part of the plea agreement included Withers testifying against Benedict if the case went to trial.
But Withers asked to withdraw those pleas a few weeks later, stating he didn’t agree with the facts he had pleaded to. Withers asked for a new attorney for the case because he said he wasn’t aware that he would have to admit at the hearing to sexually assaulting a child nor with assisting with another assault nor with being cruel to a child. His attorney, Chris Montgomery, was replaced by Robert Katims.
Earlier this month, Withers filed a handwritten motion again asking to withdraw his pleas and for Katims to be replaced. Katims has since filed his own motion asking to withdraw from the case, stating he entered into the agreement with the state in good faith, and it would be inappropriate to then litigate a motion to withdraw Withers’ pleas. Katims said Withers also has alleged Katims gave him ineffective counsel.
A hearing on the motions is scheduled for April 19.
In his motion, Withers said the state has not sent a law enforcement officer nor an investigator to see him, which was something he had asked for before entering pleas.
Withers said he changed his pleas in January because he was “under the impression that I was not going to have a fair trial.” He said he asked Katims to investigate the case, just as he had Montgomery, in an apparent attempt to prove his innocence, but Katims, “does not have the best interest in my behalf.”
Withers said he would like another attorney appointed to represent him, or he can represent himself.
He listed issues he had with Montgomery’s representation and how the case was handled, though Montgomery no longer represents him. He said he was never able to explain why he gave a statement to police. Withers said, “From day one it has seemed my attorney is out to get me just as bad as the state. I have been very mistreated and have made chooses (sic) in my case that I shouldn’t make. I request a fair chance to prove I did not commit these henis (sic) acts.”
At Benedict’s sentencing in January, one of the victims gave an impact statement in which they told Benedict she should have stood up to Withers and not allowed him to sexually and physically abuse the children. The victim said Benedict stood there without any emotion as Withers forced one child to molest the other. They said they were mad at Benedict for letting Withers take advantage of her and allowing him to do what he did to them.
Benedict said she knew she had messed up and apologized to the victims. She said she took responsibility for allowing the children to be sexually abused by Withers.
Benedict agreed, as part of her plea agreement, to testify against Withers if the case goes to trial.
