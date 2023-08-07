BARRE – A Granite City man facing charges for allegedly running from police while intoxicated on a motorcycle and crashing nearly a year ago is again accused of running from police.
Christopher M. Goslant, 27, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of negligent operation while eluding law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of excessive speed, gross negligent operation, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.
If convicted, Goslant faces a maximum sentence of nine years and nine months in prison. He was released on his own recognizance.
Officer Thatcher Morrison, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit he was on patrol on July 3 when he spotted two motorcycles on Graniteville Road. Morrison said both of the motorcycles were speeding in the 25 mph zone.
The officer said he attempted to pull them over when one of the motorcycles sped off. Morrison said just before the motorcycle left his sight, he estimated it was going about 70 mph.
Morrison said the driver of the other motorcycle initially declined to identify the driver who sped away. He said a records check showed this driver had already been ticketed for driving on Route 62 earlier that day, so he told the driver if he identified who he was riding with, Morrison wouldn't issue a second ticket. He said the driver identified the second driver as Goslant.
Morrison said he located Goslant on July 4. He said when giving Goslant a citation, Goslant denied owning a motorcycle. He said Goslant was told others had already identified him as the driver of the motorcycle and Goslant responded that the other motorcycle driver was lying and said that driver's name. Morrison noted he never told Golsant who identified him as the second driver, nor had there been any public release from police stating who the other driver with Goslant was.
Goslant has conditions of release stating he cannot drive any motor vehicle, including a motorcycle.
He has conditions in place because in August 2022 he pleaded not guilty to felony counts of negligent operation while eluding law enforcement, driving under the influence for the third time and driving under the influence for the third time and refusing to participate in an evidentiary test, as well as misdemeanor counts of negligent operation, gross negligent operation, two misdemeanor counts of driving a vehicle with a suspended license and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. If convicted on those charges, Goslant faces a maximum sentence of 23 years in prison.
According to court records, police spotted Goslant speeding on a motorcycle in Barre City. Police said Goslant was driving about 50 mph in the 25 mph zone.
Goslant then ran from police and the chase ended on Washington Street after an officer lost sight of him, according to court records. Police said minutes later, a crash was reported involving a motorcycle near the roundabout in East Barre. Police said the motorcycle drove off the roadway, into a resident's yard, crashed into something and the driver tried to keep going, but crashed again in the roadway, sending the driver about 30 yards up the road.
Goslant was identified as the driver, according to court records, and he was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment for the injuries he had suffered in the crash. Police said hospital staff reported Goslant had a blood-alcohol content of 0.139%, well over the legal limit of 0.08%.
Goslant is facing a second felony charge of driving under the influence for a third time, as well as another misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license. He pleaded not guilty to these two charges in June 2022.
In that case, police said Goslant was found next to a motorcycle on Interstate 89 in Waterbury in May 2022. According to court records, Goslant told police his motorcycle had run out of gas as he was driving back home to Barre.
Police said a records check showed Goslant's driver's license was suspended. Police said Goslant's eyes were bloodshot and watery and it appeared he had been operating under the influence of alcohol, but Goslant refused to give a sample of his breath to test for alcohol.