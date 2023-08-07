BARRE – A Granite City man facing charges for allegedly running from police while intoxicated on a motorcycle and crashing nearly a year ago is again accused of running from police.

Christopher M. Goslant, 27, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of negligent operation while eluding law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of excessive speed, gross negligent operation, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.

