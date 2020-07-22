BARRE — A Granite City man has been placed on probation for driving under the influence and leading police on a chase.
Corey Daniel Grandbois, 22, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence for the second time, gross negligent operation and gross negligent operation while eluding law enforcement.
Grandbois was sentenced to six to 36 months, all suspended except for 180 days to serve. He is getting credit for time served for spending six months in residential treatment and has been placed on probation for three years. If he successfully completes probation, the convictions could be taken off of his record.
Grandbois had been facing felony counts of driving under the influence for the third time and negligent operation while eluding law enforcement, but the charges were amended by the state per the plea agreement. The state also dismissed a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license.
Barre Town Police Officer Leo de Prato said in his affidavit he was on patrol in June 2019 when he ran a registration check on the vehicle in front of him. De Prato said the check showed the owner of the vehicle had a suspended license.
He said he tried to pull the vehicle over, but it accelerated instead and led him on a chase. The vehicle blew through a stop sign on Sterling Hill Road, according to court records. The officer said the vehicle blew through another stop sign and got up to 65 mph on Morrison Road, which is a 35 mph zone. The vehicle made its way to Airport Road, where it reached speeds of 90 mph in the 40 mph zone.
De Prato said the eight-mile chase ended at Stewart Road because the driver bailed out of the car and ran into the woods. He said the driver, later identified as Grandbois, dropped to the ground and was taken into custody. De Prato said he could smell alcohol coming off of Grandbois.
De Prato said Grandbois had bloodshot, watery eyes and a breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.241%, three times over the legal limit of 0.08%.
Court records show Grandbois was convicted of driving under the influence in May 2018 and May 2019. His license has been suspended as a result of those convictions.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said Wednesday he came to the agreement with Grandbois because of Grandbois’ young age. The prosecutor didn’t want this incident to stick with Grandbois for the rest of his life and gave him credit for seeking out treatment and successfully completing while the case was pending.
