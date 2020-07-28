BARRE — A Granite City man has admitted to attacking a woman while on probation for attacking that same woman two years ago.
Kyle M. Green, 38, pleaded guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Green was sentenced to three to 18 months to serve. Also, he admitted to multiple violations of probation and had his probation revoked. He’s been held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury since his arraignment last month.
Deputy Washington County State’s Attorney Bridget Grace said the state came to the agreement with Green because the victim did not want the case to go forward. The state dropped a misdemeanor count of unlawful mischief as well, per the plea agreement.
Cpl. Jacob Frey, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on June 27, a woman called 911, was heard screaming at a male named “Kyle” and told him to stop hitting her. Frey said police arrived on scene and heard a female crying inside the residence.
She allowed police in and Frey said she reported she had been working when Green came in and choked her. Frey said he saw a chair and a computer keyboard had been broken. The victim told police Green had also stomped on her laptop.
Frey said the victim’s voice was raspy and she told him she couldn’t breathe when Green choked her. He said there was redness on the victim’s neck. She told Frey he had also spit in her face.
The victim reported Green had been using alcohol and Ritalin and was in a rage, according to court records.
Green was on probation at the time for multiple convictions, including a misdemeanor count of aggravated disorderly conduct. Grace, the prosecutor, said in court Tuesday that charge had initially been for domestic assault, but the victim again did not want the case to go forward. Green pleaded guilty to that crime in July 2019.
For that case, Senior Patrol Officer James Baril, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit, an assault was reported at Cumberland Farms on South Main Street in August 2018.
Baril said he went to the scene and found the victim who was upset and appeared to be in pain. She told Baril she and Green were at Price Chopper in Berlin, and they started arguing because she did not want to lend him money. The victim reported Green then drove them toward Montpelier and at one point wrapped his arm around her neck. She told Baril she opened the car door while the vehicle was moving in an attempt to get away from Green.
The victim told Baril that Green pushed her head down toward the driver’s side floorboards causing her pain. Baril said the victim told Green she would lend him money, but it was in her car in Barre Town. While on their way to Barre Town, they stopped at Cumberland Farms. She told Baril she grabbed her things and tried to run north, but Green started to drive after her, so she ran into the store instead.
Baril said the victim reported Green went into the store, grabbed the victim by the collar of her shirt and started dragging her out the door. She told Baril a store employee yelled at Green to let the victim go and Green then ran to his car and drove away.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.