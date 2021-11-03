BARRE — A Granite City man has admitted to assaulting police officers who were attempting to serve him with a restraining order.
Martin Kuneman Zappala, 32, pleaded guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release. Zappala also pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of violating an abuse prevention order. He was sentenced to one to three years, all suspended except for 90 days and placed on probation.
The state agreed to dismiss a second felony count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, a second misdemeanor count of violating an abuse prevention order and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, per the plea agreement.
Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on April 6 he and Cpl. Jacob Frey went to Zappala’s apartment on Cliff Street to serve him with a temporary restraining order. Gaylord said Zappala answered the door and let police into the home.
He said he read the order to Zappala and told him Zappala needed to collect his things because he couldn’t stay there. Gaylord said the person who applied for the restraining order was living at the home.
Gaylord said Zappala tried to talk to the person, but was told by police he could not have contact with them. He said Zappala went into a bedroom and tried to get police to leave by telling them he needed to change and wanted privacy.
The officer said Zappala was told police would not leave until he left so Zappala ripped up the order and said he hadn’t been served.
Gaylord said Zappala yelled at police to leave and then said to the person who filed the order, “I’ll take care of you.” Zappala continued to talk to the person and told police it was his house and he wasn’t leaving, according to court records.
Gaylord said police then tried to arrest Zappala for violating the order and Zappala proceeded to punch Gaylord and Frey in the face and head. The officer said he could immediately taste blood in his mouth.
He said Zappala continued to punch the officers. Gaylord said he hit Zappala in the ribs to try to get his arms to his side so he could put handcuffs on Zappala, but the strikes didn’t appear to have any effect.
Gaylord said Frey used his Taser on Zappala, but Zappala continued to fight. The officer said Frey hit Zappala with the Taser a second time and Gaylord was able to get Zappala onto a bed. He said Zappala continued to fight so Gaylord sprayed him with pepper spray.
Gaylord said police were able to get handcuffs on Zappala and took him out of the home. He said while escorting Zappala, he noticed the side of his face had swelled up and his mouth was filling with blood.
He said some of his equipment ended up strewn around the room while wrestling with Zappala and his key fob to get into the police department was broken. Gaylord said Frey’s sunglasses were also broken during the incident.
The officer said Frey had fresh bruising on the side of his face. Gaylord said he later realized one of his teeth had punctured the inside of his mouth when he was hit by Zappala, which was causing the bleeding.
Gaylord said Zappala was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment and after he calmed down he apologized to police multiple times.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
