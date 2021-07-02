BARRE — A Granite City man has admitted to sexually assaulting children and agreed to serve 20 years in prison and to testify against his partner, who is facing similar charges.
Roland W. Withers, 37, pleaded guilty by video Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of aggravated sexual assault on a victim under 13 years old and a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault. Withers also pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child.
He has been held without bail since his arraignment in March 2019 and is currently housed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Withers has agreed to a sentence of 25 years to life, all suspended except for 20 years. He will be sentenced in about 12 weeks because the Department of Corrections needs to complete a presentence investigation first.
As part of the plea agreement, Withers has agreed to testify against Robin Benedict. Benedict, 40, has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of sexual assault on a child; aiding in the commission of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct; and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, all felonies. She is being held without bail at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault said at Withers' hearing Wednesday he came to this agreement with Withers to keep the victims from having to testify, and potentially adding to the trauma they have already faced. Thibault said they may still have to testify against Benedict, but Withers “spared them that.”
“And that's perhaps the first truly kind thing that he has done or been in a position to do in quite some time,” he said.
Barre City Police Officer Jonathan Bullard said in his affidavit that a doctor contacted police to report a disclosure that was made during a doctor’s visit with Benedict and two children. Benedict told the doctor she didn’t feel safe at home with Withers. The doctor told police both children also reported being assaulted by Withers, who locked them in the basement for hours, the affidavit states.
One of the children told the doctor Withers forced them to molest another child as a form of punishment. The other child told the doctor Withers would molest them and force them to take baths with Withers, according to the affidavit.
Benedict told police Withers had assaulted her on multiple occasions, including punching and choking her. She had a bruise on her left eye from when Withers punched her two weeks prior, Bullard wrote.
Benedict initially denied sexually abusing the children, but later admitted to participating in the abuse because she was afraid of Withers, police said. But it appears Benedict was an active participant in the abuse and not because she was afraid, which is why Withers' plea agreement includes him agreeing to testify against her. Withers admitted to police he and Benedict both forced the children to molest each other, according to court records.
The children have since been placed in the custody of the Department for Children and Families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.