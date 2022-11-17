BARRE — A Granite City man facing charges for allegedly stealing catalytic converters is accused of stealing a vehicle.
Jeremiah J. Gokey, 45, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent.
If convicted, Gokey faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Sgt. Jonathan Houle, of Barre City police, said in his affidavit Sept. 22 a man called police to report his vehicle had been stolen. Houle said the victim reported he and Gokey were working on his vehicle on Sept. 17 and when the victim went inside for a moment, Gokey took off with the vehicle.
The victim reported he thought Gokey was just going to the store, but he did not return with the vehicle, according to court records. Houle said the victim waited to report the vehicle as stolen because he was trying to get in contact with Gokey first, but Gokey was not answering his calls.
Houle said he later received a statement from Gokey who said the victim had agreed to let him use the vehicle for five days because Gokey had helped fix the vehicle and bought parts for it. He said Gokey told the victim he would leave the vehicle at Belvidere Pond. Houle said Vermont State Police were asked to check that area for the vehicle and reported they did not locate it.
Gokey pleaded not guilty May 19 to two felony counts of grand larceny, a felony count of possession of stolen property and three misdemeanor counts of unlawful mischief, as well as a misdemeanor count of petty larceny. If convicted on those charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 32 years and six months in prison.
Detective Cpl. Daniel Withrow, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit for those charges April 11 the owner of Classic Auto Exchange reported two catalytic converters had been stolen from a Ford F-150 and an attempt was made to steal a converter from second vehicle there.
Withrow said he then contacted GHR Metal Recycling in Moretown and was told Gokey had recently scraped two converters from an F-150. He said Gokey was given $200 for the converters, which he sold using a fake vehicle identification number.
Withrow said he retrieved the converters, returned them to the Berlin business and was told they fit perfectly on the F-150 from which they had been cut off.
He said the victim reported Gokey used to work at the business about 10 years prior but was fired after the owner learned he was stealing from the business.
Withrow said the victim reported a converter was nearly cut off from a second F-150, and it would need to be repaired.
Withrow said he then located Gokey, who denied stealing the converters. He said Gokey reported he did not know why the cut converters he had sold fit perfectly on the F-150. He said Gokey reported he had been given the converters as payment from “Matt Poulin” who scrapes vehicles in Bakersfield, Vermont. Withrow said he could not find any information in a records check regarding a Matt Poulin in Bakersfield.
He said surveillance footage from the business showed a black Ford Focus, which Gokey is known to drive, pulling behind the trucks and parking there for about 12 minutes and then leaving.
Withrow said in the course of the investigation, he learned Gokey had stolen a converter from another vehicle, this one on April 8 in Berlin.
