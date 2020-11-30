BARRE – A Granite City man is accused of sexually assaulting and threatening a woman.
Edwin Garcia, 42, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of sexual assault and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and criminal threatening. If convicted, Garcia faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was released on a $25,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Officer Brieanna Murphy, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit a domestic disturbance was reported on Fortney Place Friday. Murphy said when she arrived on scene she found Garcia outside the home. The officer said a female inside the home motioned towards the officer asking her to come inside.
Murphy said two female witnesses, who are members of Garcia's family, reported Garcia had been living in the home for at least a year. They told the officer the victim had been trying to work out a relationship with Garcia, but it had not been working. Murphy said the witnesses reported Garcia had been violent with the victim in the past.
The witnesses told Murphy the victim had left out of fear of Garcia. Murphy said the victim later went to the police department to fill out a sworn statement.
The victim told Murphy Garcia had tried to “rape” and kill her. Murphy said the victim reported Garcia had used his hands to sexually assault her and she fought him off. The victim told police Garcia threatened her and told her before she left the house “he was going to do something to me.”
The officer said the victim reported Garcia had left her multiple voice mails on her cellphone after she left. She told the officer the messages were threatening and told her to return home.
Murphy said the victim and the two witnesses reported they were afraid for their lives because Garcia has a gun which they believed was in his vehicle.
The officer said she located Garcia and his vehicle parked across from the police department in the Dollar General parking lot. Murphy said the vehicle was pointed towards the police department and not in a marked parking spot.
The officer said Garcia was ordered out of his vehicle and patted down, but nothing was found. Garcia told police he was waiting for his family, according to court records. Murphy said another officer saw what appeared to be a gun wrapped up in the vehicle and it was confiscated. She said Garcia reportedly denied putting the gun in the vehicle and said the victim put it there to frame him.
Murphy said Garcia asked police to search the rest of the vehicle and nothing was found. The officer said after looking at it closer, the gun was a BB gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.