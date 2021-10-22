BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
James A. Rivera-Martinez, 23, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct. If convicted, Rivera-Martinez faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Detective Brieanna Murphy, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit on Oct. 19 a woman went to the police department to report she had been sexually assaulted by her former partner the previous night. Murphy said the victim reported she had gone to bed in her bedroom and Rivera-Martinez was supposed to sleep on the couch in the living room because he was helping with her young child.
The victim told the detective she was asleep and then she felt “something was off.” Murphy said the victim reported she could feel hands on her and that she was being molested.
The victim reported she woke up and pushed Rivera-Martinez off her, according to court records. Murphy said the victim reported she removed Rivera-Martinez's hand and told him, “No.” The detective said the victim also reported Rivera-Martinez had been groping her.
The victim said Rivera-Martinez then became upset with her, and she thought that's because he didn't expect her to wake up, according to court records.
The next morning, Murphy said the victim reported Rivera-Martinez apologized to her, and she told him to leave.
Murphy said police obtained a wire warrant so that they could observe text messages between the victim and Rivera-Martinez. The victim asked Rivera-Martinez why he did what he did to her the night prior, and he said he wouldn't have done anything if he knew she didn't want him to, according to court records.
The victim told Rivera-Martinez she was asleep and tried to get him to stop, and he responded he did stop when she rolled over. He told the victim he wouldn't have done anything to her without her approval, according to court records.
Murphy said Rivera-Martinez was located, declined to speak to investigators and requested an attorney.
