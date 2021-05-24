BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of robbing both the North End Deli in Barre and Dudley’s Store in East Montpelier earlier this month.
Stephen Davis, 30, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of assault and robbery and two misdemeanor counts of petit larceny. If convicted, Davis faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison. He was ordered held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on $10,000 bail with 10% needed to be posted for his release.
Detective Brieanna Murphy, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit a robbery was reported at North End Deli on May 12. Murphy said the store’s employee had to be taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for chest pains possibly from an anxiety attack brought on by the robbery.
The detective said surveillance footage from the store showed a male walk into the store and police were looking for other footage to help identify the male.
Murphy said a witness called police and reported he was Davis’ former roommate. The witness told police Davis had made comments about wanting to rob a store and had named North End Deli because he had a “buddy” who had robbed it in the past and was never caught.
Murphy said she spoke to the store employee on May 15 who reported the robber came up to the counter and asked for cigarettes. The victim told Murphy she asked the robber for identification, but he refused and then told her he was robbing the store. Murphy said the victim reported the robber reached over the counter and grabbed cigarettes, money and drinks and then ran off.
Murphy said the victim reported the robber told her he had a weapon, but didn’t brandish it. The detective said the robber, later identified as Davis, made off with $317 in cash.
For the Dudley’s robbery, Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit that store was reportedly robbed on May 13. Merriam said the robber had threatened store employees and gestured that he had a weapon, but never showed one.
A store employee told police the robber, again later identified as Davis, asked for cigarettes and lottery tickets, according to court records. Merriam said the employee reported he was about to ask Davis for identification when Davis leaned in and told the employee to open the register and no one gets hurt. The detective said Davis was given cash and fled on foot. Merriam said Davis made off with $656 in cash.
Merriam said surveillance footage from a nearby residence showed a gray Chevrolet Malibu arriving near the store just before the robbery and leaving just after. He said Davis has a Malibu registered in his name.
On May 21, Merriam said an attempted robbery was reported at the Graniteville Store in Barre Town and the vehicle used was said to be a silver Malibu.
That same day, Murphy, the Barre detective, said a panic alarm was pressed at the Champlain Farms on Washington Street in Barre. The detective said an employee of that store reported a male, later identified as Davis, had asked for a pack of cigarettes and lottery tickets, but went to the back of the store when asked for identification. The employee told police Davis then ran towards the counter and grabbed a bucket of loose change with about $300 in it and took off. Murphy said Davis was later located by police and taken into custody.
Merriam said a witness told police she was at Davis’ home when the North End Deli was robbed and Davis came back panting and with money in his pockets.
