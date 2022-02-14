BARRE — A Granite City man accused of robbing a bank in Williamstown has picked up another charge alleging he robbed a store in Graniteville.
Justin Martin Ellis, 37, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of larceny from a person. If convicted, Ellis faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He was ordered held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland on $25,000 bail.
Officer Nicholas R. Copping, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit a robbery was reported at Graniteville General Store on Dec. 28. Copping said no weapons were reportedly involved and the robber left the store on foot.
The officer said he went to the store and discovered store employees had locked themselves inside. He said one of the employees reported a male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt said something to her that she didn't hear. She told Copping she asked the male to repeat himself and he told her to open the cash register. Copping said the employee reported she refused and told him to leave.
The employee reported the male said he needed the money because two men had a gun to his child's head, according to court records. Copping said the employee reported the male then grabbed the cash drawer from her and fled the store.
The officer said surveillance footage from the store showed the robber pulled up in a vehicle and waited to go inside until other customers left. Copping said the footage showed the robber grabbing the cash drawer and leaving after a brief conversation with the employee.
He said the robber made off with a little under $1,500 in cash.
Copping said some at the store recognized the robber as Ellis because he's a regular customer there. He said footage from the store showed Ellis had been there earlier the day of the robbery and was wearing the same pants and boots as the robber.
Copping said the cash drawer was later located by a town highway worker on Lowery Road in Washington.
Sgt. Paul Thayer, also of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit he spoke to Ellis on Jan. 3 and Ellis initially denied any involvement in the robbery. Thayer said Ellis later admitted he had robbed the store because two men had come to his home with photos of his kids.
Ellis told Thayer a former partner of Ellis' was involved with the men and she owed the men money. Thayer said Ellis reported he had to come up with as much money as he could or the men would hurt his kids. Ellis reported he took the money from the store because he had no other choice, according to court records. Thayer said Ellis reported he gave the men the money he had stolen.
Ellis is already facing a felony larceny from a person charge in Orange County criminal court. In that case, police said he went to Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Williamstown on Jan. 7 and robbed the bank.
Police said he did not display a weapon, but he walked up to a bank employee, told her he needed all the money in her cash drawer and made off with $808 in cash.
Ellis' partner, Tiffany LeClerc, 27, has pleaded not guilty to a felony count of larceny from a person for her alleged involvement in the bank robbery. Police said LeClerc was with Ellis during the robbery.
LeClerc reported she and Ellis owed drug dealers money and the dealers were threatening them and their families for money, according to court records.
Ellis has a history of robbing businesses. In January 2019, he pleaded guilty to a felony count of larceny from a person. In that case police said Ellis stole cash from a register at the Fast Stop convenience store in Barre in April 2018.
In July 2015, Ellis pleaded guilty to two felony counts of larceny from a person.
Police said he robbed Brookside Country Store in Barre Town in November 2014 and he also robbed Gramps’ Country Store in West Topsham that same month.
