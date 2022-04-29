BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.
The state’s attorney wants a court-appointed guardian for the victim because he said he doesn’t believe the victim’s mother will represent the victim’s best interests.
Benjamin E. Hiscock, 41, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated repeated sexual assault on a child under the age of 16, sexual assault on a victim under 13 years old and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. If convicted, Hiscock faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with the aggravated sexual assault charge carrying a mandatory minimum of 25 years.
He was released on conditions.
Detective Brieanna Murphy, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit on March 14 the Department for Children and Families received a report from a school worker stating a 16-year-old student had reported she had been sexually abused from the age of 7 until she was about 12 or 13 years old. Murphy said the victim reported she thought the abuse was just her abuser’s way of showing love and didn’t realize it wasn’t normal until she started talking to her peers about it. The victim reported the abuse stopped when she started to become sexually active with others, according to court records.
The detective said the victim reported she feared her mother’s reaction to the disclosure of the abuse partly because she may not believe the victim. Murphy said the victim wanted to talk to those at DCF without her mother knowing.
Murphy said an interview at OUR House in Barre had been scheduled for March 16, but it was canceled because the mother’s attorney wanted to be present in the event the victim said something incriminating about her mother. Murphy said the attorney was not allowed in the observation room so the mother and her attorney canceled the interview.
Sam Dworkin, the attorney representing the mother, disputes this. He denied in court Thursday the allegation that he or the mother canceled the interview. Dworkin asked to be added as a party to the case.
Murphy said a field social worker with DCF interviewed the victim at her school instead with a school counselor present. She said the victim reported the abuse started when she was young when she would sit on Hiscock’s lap. The detective said the victim reported she usually carried a blanket and Hiscock would touch her under the blanket.
The victim recalled an incident where she was in the bathtub with Hiscock and the victim’s mother came home so Hiscock told the victim to get into the shower so the mother wouldn’t suspect anything, according to court records. Murphy said the victim spoke about another time she was sexually assaulted by Hiscock while they watched a movie.
The detective said the victim reported Hiscock would ask her if she was OK when the abuse took place and would make sure he wasn’t hurting her.
Murphy said the victim recalled one of the last times Hiscock tried to abuse her she told him he couldn’t so he didn’t.
The victim told investigators she hadn’t reported the abuse before because it stopped and “didn’t cause me any problems,” according to court records.
Murphy said the victim reported when she was about 10 years old, she had recorded videos of herself talking about the abuse on a gaming system which broke. She said the victim reported Hiscock fixed the system for her, told her he had seen the videos and said, “you can’t tell anyone about that.”
Murphy said the victim’s mother was interviewed on April 1 with her attorney present. She said the mother reported she’s had issues with the victim’s behavior in the past and does not believe Hiscock did what he is accused of.
The detective said she spoke with Hiscock on April 7 over the phone. He told the detective he had spoken to an attorney, Maggie Vincent, and wanted to speak to the attorney before talking with investigators. Murphy said she spoke with Vincent, who represented Hiscock at Thursday’s arraignment, who reported Hiscock would no longer be speaking to investigators.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault has filed a motion seeking a court-appointed guardian for the victim while the case is pending because the “lack of protective factors from the mother is alarming.” The prosecutor said he was concerned about the risk of undue influence on the victim or manipulation of her by her mother.
Thibault also asked that the state be relieved of its obligation to share information about the case with the victim’s mother. He said in the motion, “Under the circumstances, the State is concerned that as parent-guardian, (the mother) will not represent the best interests of the alleged victim in court.”
Judge Kevin Griffin said he had never seen such a motion before. Griffin said he would hold a hearing on the motion. The judge said the victim’s mother wouldn’t be added as a party in the case, but she and Dworkin can attend the hearing and Dworkin can represent her interests there.
The hearing is scheduled for June 6.
