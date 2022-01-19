BARRE – A Granite City man is accused of possessing child sex abuse materials.
Joshua Gratton, 42, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of possession of child sex abuse materials. If convicted, Gratton faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. He was released on conditions including no contact with minors and no use of the internet.
According to a news release from the state attorney general's office, child sex abuse materials were found on Gratton's Facebook account after the state received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
