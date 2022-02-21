BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Benjamin A. Currier, 33, pleaded not guilty on Feb. 14 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of negligent operation while eluding law enforcement and burglary into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a crash, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. If convicted, Currier faces a maximum sentence of 38 years in prison. He was ordered held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on $25,000 bail.
Cpl. Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit shortly after 1 a.m. on Feb. 12 he was behind a gray Toyota Tundra on Summer Street when he saw the truck straddle the double yellow line. Gaylord said he pulled the truck over near the bottom of Auditorium Hill.
He said he started walking towards the truck when a passenger got out and the truck sped off. Gaylord said the truck blew through the red light at the intersection at Summer Street and Maple Avenue and took a right turn. He said he chased the truck and speeds were about 50 mph in the 25 mph zone.
Gaylord said the chase ended up back on Summer Street when the truck hit another truck. He said the Tundra continued on and ended up on Eastern Avenue where it blew through a stop sign at about 40 mph.
Gaylord said the truck eventually ran into a snowbank and the driver, later identified as Currier, flung open the driver’s side door. He said he drew his gun and told Currier to get on the ground, which he did.
Gaylord said he could smell intoxicants coming off Currier when Currier was taken into custody and Currier said, “Just take me to jail.” He said police found a beer bottle in the truck which appeared to be full.
Gaylord said at the police department, Currier admitted he had taken the truck for someone without permission because the truck’s owner had called him lazy. He said Currier’s eyes were bloodshot and bleary. Gaylord said Currier admitted to taking several shots of Captain Morgan and drank a couple beers.
He said a breath test showed Currier had a blood alcohol content of 0.153%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%.
Gaylord said Currier has conditions of release stating he cannot drive vehicles and must observe a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. The conditions were put in place after Currier was charged with leaving the scene of a crash last year and with unlawful mischief in 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to those misdemeanor charges.
Gaylord said a records check also showed Currier’s driver’s license is suspended.
He said police contacted the owner of the truck who reported Currier had been living with her, but he had been living somewhere else for the past couple weeks. Gaylord said the victim reported she woke up and found her truck was gone. She told police it appeared someone had broken into her home by damaging the front door and stole her truck keys, according to court records.
