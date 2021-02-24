BARRE – A Granite City man is accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car and fleeing the scene.
Nathan E. Hislop, 38, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury resulting and a misdemeanor count of gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting. If convicted, Hislop faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Officer Michael Reale, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a crash was reported on South Main Street Monday night where a vehicle hit a pedestrian. Reale said he arrived on scene and found a man lying in the northbound lane. He said the man was about 30 feet from a crosswalk.
The officer said a witness reported a passenger in the vehicle that hit the victim was the one who called 911. She said the passenger, a female, reported “My driver hit someone.”
Reale said the victim was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
The officer said surveillance footage from a nearby convenience store showed the victim making a purchase at the store and then a vehicle is seen driving north and the vehicles behind it come to an abrupt stop.
Reale said police were able to identify the passenger and she reported she and her boyfriend got a ride from the person that hit the victim, but she didn't know the driver's name. She gave police a description of the driver and said his vehicle's windshield had been smashed, according to court records.
Reale said police located a vehicle at the Quality Inn registered to Hislop that had a snashed windshield. He said police found Hislop at the inn and he admitted to hitting the victim with his vehicle.
The officer said Hislop reported he left the area because everyone at the scene was yelling at him to leave.
Reale said he was later told by one of the victim's relatives that the victim had suffered a broken leg and needed surgery.
