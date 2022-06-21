BARRE — A Granite City man is accused of having sexual contact with two children and showing them a picture of his genitals.
Robert Bartlett, 57, pleaded not guilty by phone Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and two felony counts of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct. If convicted, Bartlett faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. He was released on conditions including no contact with the victims nor any unsupervised contact with children younger than 16.
Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit March 28 he received a report from the state Department for Children and Families (DCF) stating a woman had told her therapist her child and her child’s friend, both 10 years old, had been touched by Bartlett.
The detective said the woman reported this occurred when Bartlett spent the night with the two children at a hotel in Waterbury. The woman reported Bartlett also showed the children a photo of his genitals, according to court records.
Nadeau said the woman’s child was interviewed at OUR House in Barre, where she reported Bartlett had touched her “private parts” on multiple occasions over her clothes. She told investigators the last time this occurred was when she and her friend were with Bartlett at a hotel, according to court records. The detective said the victim reported she spends one day a week with Bartlett and sometimes they go to a hotel because Bartlett’s wife wants to rest when she gets home from work.
Nadeau said the victim reported Bartlett told her, “Whatever goes on in the hotel room stays in the hotel room.”
The detective said he then spoke with the victim’s mother who reported the victim had said she had been uncomfortable around Bartlett for a while and this incident at the hotel was the first time the victim’s friend also had been uncomfortable around him, according to court records. Nadeau said the woman reported her child had told her she and her friend had picked on Bartlett because of the picture he had shown them of his genitals.
The mother told investigators her child reported Bartlett had grabbed the buttocks of her friend at the hotel, according to court records. The detective said after the children disclosed the behavior by Bartlett, the mother sent him and another family member a text message stating they needed to talk about it and Bartlett apologized for making the children uncomfortable.
Nadeau said the second victim was also interviewed at OUR House. She told investigators Bartlett had touched her once, and she had been told he touched the first victim multiple times, according to court records.
At the hotel, the detective said the second victim reported Bartlett was giving her a back massage when he moved his hands to her front and grabbed her chest.
Nadeau said the second victim also reported Bartlett had shown her and the first victim a picture of his genitals.
The detective said a family member of the first victim agreed to assist the investigation by exchanging text messages with Bartlett and forwarding screenshots of the messages to police. In the messages, Nadeau said Bartlett admitted to showing the victims an “inappropriate” photo, which he said was a joke. He said Bartlett reported he had been told he had made the victims uncomfortable at the hotel, particularly the second victim, whose backside he had squeezed and had given her a massage during which she felt he got too close to her chest.
Nadeau said Bartlett told the family member he didn’t understand why the second victim said she was uncomfortable because at one point he woke up at the hotel, and she was walking around naked.
Nadeau said he interviewed Bartlett on May 4.
He said Bartlett admitted to grabbing the second victim’s backside in a joking manner after she passed gas near his head.
The detective said Bartlett reported the second victim asked him for a massage, and she later reported he had gotten too close to her chest, but he had only touched her sides. He said the next morning the second victim hugged him and told him how much fun she had.
Nadeau said Bartlett reported most of the massage took place over the second victim’s clothes, but he did touch the skin on her lower and middle back area.
The detective said he asked Bartlett about the picture of genitals that he had shown the victims. Bartlett reported the victims were talking about his genitals so he searched online for a photo of genitals on his phone and showed it to them, according to court records. Nadeau said the first victim reported she knew the photo Bartlett had shown her was taken at Bartlett’s home because his television was visible in the shot. The detective said Bartlett later let police search his cellphone and found no related internet searches for photos of genitals as Bartlett had said he had done.
Bartlett reported while at the hotel, he had awoken and found the victims walking around naked, according to court records.
The detective said a subpoena served on the hotel showed Bartlett had ordered champagne. He said Bartlett admitted to offering the victims “a cap full” of champagne, but he wasn’t sure if they drank it.
Nadeau said Bartlett admitted to biting the first victim on the backside after she “twerked” on his head.
He said Bartlett denied reaching around to the front of the second victim while giving her a massage.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.