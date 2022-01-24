BARRE — Police say a Granite City man went into someone’s home after showing up at a school in Berlin.
Peter M. Zakrewski, 68, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, violating conditions of release and attempting to violate conditions of release. If convicted, Zakrewski faces a maximum sentence of three years and 11 months in prison. He was released on conditions.
Cpl. David Rhoden, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on Dec. 14 he received a report stating an older male was trying to get into the Websterville Baptist School on Berlin Heights. Rhoden said he was told while responding to the scene that the male had gone into a neighbor’s home.
He said he spoke with the victim who pointed out the male walking down Vine Street. Rhoden said he located Zakrewski walking with the pastor of the school.
He said he asked Zakrewski what happened and he responded he was just walking around. He said he saw blood on Zakrewski’s left hand and on his cheek and Zakrewski admitted to going into someone’s home. Rhoden said Zakrewski reported he was just visiting someone, but Rhoden said the homeowner didn’t know who Zakrewski was.
Zakrewski told Rhoden the blood had come from a cut, but the investigator said he didn’t see any wound on Zakrewski, according to court records.
Rhoden said he spoke with the pastor who reported a parent had called the school warning an older man was walking on the road and had jumped in front of her vehicle inquiring about the school. He said the pastor reported seeing Zakrewski entering someone’s home. Rhoden said the pastor reported hearing the homeowner yelling at Zakrewski.
Zakrewski has conditions of release in place stating he cannot have contact with anyone under 16 years old. Rhoden said Zakrewski violated that condition by trying to get into the school. Conditions were given after he pleaded not guilty in October to a felony count of unlawful mischief and misdemeanor counts of unlawful trespass and petit larceny.
In that case, Cpl. Jason Fleury, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit in September he received a report about a suspicious male watching children at recess at Barre City Elementary & Middle School. Fleury said he located the male who was identified as Zakrewski. He said Zakrewski reported he had gone to Spaulding High School to look at yearbooks and was asked to leave, so he went to the other school looking for yearbooks.
On Oct. 21, Fleury said police were called to a vandalism complaint at the school where traffic cones were thrown about and a school truck was scratched. He said surveillance footage from the school showed Zakrewski arriving at the school in black sports utility vehicle and throwing the cones.
He said the SUV was found at Zakrewski’s residence and he was wearing the same clothes seen in the footage. Fleury said Zakrewski admitted to throwing the cones and tipping over picnic tables. He said Zakrewski reported he did not know he had damaged the truck.
Fleury said Zakreski reported going to the school and committing the vandalism because he was told to stay away from there after trying to look at yearbooks.
Fleury said the damage to the truck was estimated at $1,342.50.
