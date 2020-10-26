BARRE – A Granite City man with a history of domestic violence is accused of attacking a woman.
Earl Peter Rogers, 58, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Rogers faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. He was released on conditions.
The charge is a felony because Rogers has a prior domestic assault conviction.
Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit that a man called police Saturday to report he had went to see a family member and he saw she had a black eye and Rogers, her partner, had scratches on his chest. The witness told Gaylord his family member didn’t want police called at the time, but she later sent him a text message asking to have police check on her.
Gaylord said he went to the victim’s home and saw she had a large bruise on her face around her eye that was spreading to her forehead. He said the victim initially reported she had tripped and caused the injury herself when she hit an air conditioner.
Gaylord said he saw the scratches on Rogers who reported he caused the injuries himself when he removed the air conditioner from a window.
He said he asked Rogers what happened to the victim and at first he reported he didn’t know because he was asleep at the time. Rogers then told Gaylord she hit her head on the side of the bed, which woke him up.
Gaylord noted Rogers smelled of alcohol and there were several empty containers on the floor.
The officer said the victim later told police Rogers had hit her head multiple times with his fist. She told police she tried to fight back, which caused the scratches, according to court records. He said the victim also reported Rogers told her what to say to people who asked about the bruising and he was trying to get her to move out of the state and away from her family.
Gaylord said Rogers denied hitting the victim.
The officer said a records check showed Rogers has domestic assault convictions from 2009 and 1996.
