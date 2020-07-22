BARRE — A Granite City man accused of assaulting people on two occasions has been released to a family member.
Quinton J. Breault, 23, is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of aggravated disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of assaulting a vulnerable adult, simple assault and violating conditions of release.
Breault pleaded not guilty to one of the felony counts, one of the disorderly conduct counts, the simple assault count and the assaulting a vulnerable adult count in April and the other three charges earlier this month. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 34½ years in prison.
For the incident in April, Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit an altercation was reported at the Tilden House. Lewis said officers heard yelling upon arrival and found two males on the floor.
The officer said one of the males, later identified as Breault, was on top of the other. She said the victim had blood on his face and under his chin.
Lewis said she knew the victim from prior interactions and he has a traumatic brain injury. She said he had a cut on his neck that was bleeding, a cut on his lip and scratches on his arms. The victim told Lewis that Breault had bitten him on the neck.
Witnesses told Lewis they had been trying to get into the building to visit the victim, but Breault wouldn’t let them. They reported Breault became upset and pushed one of the witnesses, according to court records. The victim told Lewis he tried to take a picture of Breault to report the incident and Breault tired to get the phone and hit the victim in the face. The second witness told Lewis at one point Breault grabbed her by the hair and pushed her backward.
Lewis said she later obtained surveillance footage of the incident that supported the stories given by the victim and witnesses.
Officer Michael Reale, also of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit he spoke to Breault who reported he was waiting for food to be delivered. He told Reale one of the witnesses asked to be let into the building, but he was not allowed to let people in, according to his lease.
Breault told Reale the witness verbally harassed him and when he opened the door to ask the witness what he said, the witness got in his face and pushed him. He told Reale the victim tried to take a picture of him, and he grabbed for the phone and hit the victim.
Reale said Breault reported biting the victim in self defense.
For the incident from this month, Officer James McGowan, also of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on July 10 a woman at the Tilden House called police to report she had been choked, punched and was bleeding from the mouth. She told police Breault had assaulted her.
McGowan said he spoke to Breault who reported the victim provoked him and told him to hit her so he punched her in the face. He told McGowan the victim hit him back so he put her in a choke hold to restrain her.
The victim told police she was speaking with someone when Breault interjected, they got into an argument and he punched her in the face. She told police she fell to the ground and Breault started choking her. The victim reported someone else had to pull Breault off of her because her face was turning purple, according to court records.
Breault had conditions of release at the time, from the alleged April assault, stating he could not engage in threatening or violent behavior.
Breault was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury after his arraignment earlier this month. A bail review hearing was held Wednesday, and he was released to the custody of a family member in Barre. He has conditions of release that include a 24-hour curfew and not to go near the Tilden House.
