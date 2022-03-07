BARRE — The two-town, three-school Barre Unified Union School District officially joined the “masks optional” movement Monday as students and staff were offered the choice to ditch what has been a pandemic-long accessory.
Superintendent Chris Hennessey, who predicted the planned pivot would produce mixed reviews when he announced it on Friday, embraced the chance to show his face while taping a video with captains of the Spaulding High School girls hockey team on Monday.
Hennessey, like the captains and all the members of the hockey team featured on the brief video that was recorded in the Spaulding gymnasium, wasn’t wearing a mask while promoting the team’s championship game against Bellows Free Academy in Burlington on Monday night.
That wasn’t the case on Friday when Hennessey and members of the girls basketball team were all masked in a brief video promoting the championship game they narrowly lost to Mount Abraham on Saturday.
Same gym. Same superintendent. Different look. While Hennessey indicated Friday he likely would continue to mask up indoors for at least another two weeks, he didn’t mind letting his guard down with the hockey team.
The transition is a little sooner than originally anticipated.
Less than a month ago Hennessey indicated masks would remain a must at Spaulding and the district’s two pre-K-8 schools at least through the end of this week.
Buoyed by declining case counts and the state Health Department’s recommendation that indoor masking no longer be required as of March 14, Hennessey indicated the Barre district didn’t need to wait another week to prepare.
“It is our belief that the BUUSD community has been preparing for this moment for many weeks now, and I can confidently say that we will be ready on ... (Monday) to adjust to this new reality,” Hennessey wrote on Friday.
The announcement — like the two strikingly different videos — was posted on the district’s Facebook page.
Hennessey predicted reaction to his announcement would be “mixed” and preached the need for “patience, empathy and kindness” in coming weeks.
“Many of you will be thrilled with this news, and many will be concerned that we are acting too quickly,” he wrote, adding: “There are strong beliefs on all sides of this issue of course, and it's very important for all of us to recognize that our own beliefs on the effectiveness of masking are not necessarily shared by all of our neighbors.”
Hennessey stressed while students and staff would no longer be required to wear masks in school starting Monday, that practice was not being discouraged and suggested people’s individual choices — whatever they are — should be respected.
“The BUUSD fully supports this notion, and all members of our community will be welcome to go maskless or mask up going forward,” Hennessey wrote Friday.
On Monday, Hennessey was, at least briefly, among those who removed a mask he indicated he’s not ready to give up just yet, to shoot a video with a team of maskless girls hoping to bring home the hardware later that night.
Hennessey said Monday initial reports suggest the change wasn’t problematic.
“It’s been pretty mellow,” he said. “There’s been no major push-back on this, either from the community or from the staff, and I honestly expected maybe a little more.”
That could change along with case counts, but Hennessey said he is hoping neither does.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.