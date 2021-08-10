BARRE — Plans to upgrade an underground and underappreciated piece of city infrastructure just received a welcome infusion of federal funding even as the city banked its first installment of money — more than $446,000 — under the American Rescue Plan.
The latter money was deposited in the city’s account over the weekend, while the former — nearly $143,000 — was secured with the help of Cody Morrison, executive director of Barre Area Development Corp. (BADC).
City Manager Steve Mackenzie said it was Morrison who first flagged the Northern Border Regional Commission as a potential source of infrastructure funding and said he played a key role in helping the city secure a grant that will help pay for the planned replacement of the aging subsurface ejector station that was installed in 1966 when the sewer line was extended out of North Main Street to the Berlin town line.
“Without Cody (Morrison) jumping on this we probably wouldn’t have gotten it,” Mackenzie said of the State Economic & Infrastructure Development grant award city officials learned about on Monday.
Barre’s application was one of 156 such requests totaling more than $81 million in the four-state region. A little more than one quarter — 44 — of those applications were approved, including the one that will put a detectable dent in the cost of a project that should be ready to put out to bid early next year with construction slated to start next summer.
The ejector station doesn’t handle a ton of volume on a daily basis, but it is an important piece of infrastructure for which parts are no longer available.
Steve Micheli, the city’s superintendent of water and wastewater, bought all the replacement parts he could find a few years ago and has been keeping his fingers crossed ever since.
“It’s 1960s technology,” he said. “The parts are no longer obtainable.”
According to Micheli, the ejector station processes roughly 18,000 gallons of wastewater a day from 14 connections located between a North Main Street car wash and the Knoll Motel.
Due to its age, upgrading the ejector station has been a lingering priority for the city, which included funding for what was estimated to be a $1 million project in a $2.5 million infrastructure bond that was approved by voters on Town Meeting Day in 2019.
More than two years later the project is ready to pivot from preliminary to final design and while Mackenzie still expects the cost will be in the $1 million neighborhood the just-awarded grant should free up funding for other infrastructure projects.
Though the project likely won’t be finished before he retires, Mackenzie said work should be underway by then and creating one less headache for his successor.
“Right now, we have a 55-year-old pump station that we’re holding together with baling wire and duct tape,” he said. “It’s way past time for an upgrade.”
Word of the grant award overlapped news the city had received its first installment under the American Rescue Plan, and it is looking like an initial estimate the city will receive roughly $2.5 million over the next two years may have been accurate after all.
With fresh money in the bank and more on the way, City Clerk Carol Dawes wants to talk about investment opportunities — a discussion Mayor Lucas Herring has suggested could be paired with a broader conversation of the process for selecting ARPA-funded projects that is scheduled for Aug. 24.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.