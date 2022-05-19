BARRE — Neither of the men still in the running to serve as Barre’s next city manager has served in that capacity before, but both boast résumés that have local officials believing they are more than up to a job that would necessitate their moving to Vermont.
One — Matthew Selby — recently wrapped up a six-month stint as interim assistant city manager in a Washington community — Yakima — with a population that is more than 10 times that of Barre’s.
The other — R. Nicholas Storellicastro — is currently employed as chief financial and administrative officer of a New York City-based nonprofit — NYC School Bus Umbrella Services Inc. — with a budget that is more than 10 times the size of Barre’s. It’s a job he’s held for eight months.
Both will be in Barre next week — Storellicastro on Monday and Selby on Tuesday — auditioning for the job retiring City Manager Steve Mackenzie has held for the past 12 years.
Described in a press release as “highly qualified and energetic public servants,” Mayor Jake Hemmerick said he is eager to meet both men as a months-long search conducted by a council-appointed task force enters its last leg.
“We’re pleased to be nearing the end of a citizen-led process that has brought two excellent candidates for this crucial position,” Hemmerick said, adding: “We look forward to showing off our wonderful community and getting to know both finalists better before making our decision.”
Amanda Gustin, who served as chair of the task force that was aided in its search by Rikk Taft, the city’s director of human resources, said Selby and Storellicastro are both capable candidates and the council had two good choices.
Storellicastro, 39, has a wealth of experience in financial stewardship and strategic planning, while Selby, 49, has a rich background in economic development, community outreach, and urban planning at the local level.
“Both candidates impressed us throughout the selection process, and we’re thrilled to introduce them to Barre City,” Gustin said.
That will happen during back-to-back community visits next week.
On Monday, Storellicastro will have the opportunity to meet city officials, staff, volunteers and community leaders and tour the community before making a public 30-minute presentation on his choice of topics suggested by the council. The presentation will occur during special City Council meeting set for 7:30 p.m. Monday and will immediately be followed by an in-depth, in-person interview by the council in executive session.
The script will be the same, but the candidate will be different on Tuesday when Selby is scheduled to spend the day getting to know Barre and the evening with the council.
Matthew Selby
A New England native, Selby was born in Massachusetts where he spent most of his career in municipal government prior to taking the interim city manager’s job in Yakima, Wash. last November.
Selby, who is currently between jobs, spent five years as economic development director in Acton, Mass. and more than a decade before that holding a variety of municipal posts in Ashland, Mass.
A 1994 graduate of St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., Selby subsequently earned his master’s degree in resource management and administration from Antioch University New England in Keene, New Hampshire.
Though Selby has been working in municipal government for the past 17 years, he spent most of the previous decade working in public relations in both the United States and the United Kingdom and as a freelance writer.
Selby’s career path shifted in 2005 when he was hired as conservation agent and zoning enforcement officer in Ashland — a Massachusetts town roughly twice the size of Barre.
In 2008 Selby became economic development coordinator in Ashland — a post he held for a year before being appointed the town’s director of community development and health. Selby stayed in that job for nearly seven years before leaving it and Ashland, to accept the newly created position of land use and economic development director in Acton, Massachusetts, in 2016.
A town of 25,000, Acton is 20 miles west of Boston.
According to his résumé, Selby helped negotiate a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement with Insulet Corp. to acquire a vacant office building and construct a 600,000 square foot combined global headquarters and manufacturing facility in Acton. The $200 million project created 1,000 new jobs in the community.
According to recent interview with an Oregon news organization, Selby said he received some severance under a “separation agreement” that ended his employment with the town of Acton. He said it was not performance-related and the responsibility and pay for his former position have since been reduced.
Selby served briefly as interim executive director of the Acton-based Middlesex West Chamber of Commerce. He held that post for three months and left Massachusetts for Washington when he was hired as interim assistant city manager of Yakima last November. Located in rural south-central Washington, Yakima has population of 97,000.
Selby recently wrapped up his interim duties there and has since been a finalist in at least three city manager searches in neighboring Oregon. One of those searches — in a community called The Dalles — concluded in mid-March, another, in Stayton, ended less than three weeks ago, and the third, in Seaside, was the subject of a Thursday morning executive session and with another planned for today.
Selby was on the short list in all three Oregon communities and the decision in Stayton was made even as the task force in Barre was recommending him, Storellicastro and two other semi-finalists to the City Council for its consideration. The Seaside City Council hasn’t yet made its decision but could today.
According to press accounts, Selby is a well-traveled outdoor enthusiast, who enjoys whitewater rafting and snowboarding.
Unless he is offered and accepts the Seaside job, Selby, who uses his surname as a nickname is scheduled to be in Barre on Tuesday.
R. Nicholas Storellicastro
R. Nicholas Storellicastro is the younger of the two finalists for the city manager’s job in Barre and while his digital footprint is smaller than Selby’s his résumé is just as impressive.
Hired last October as the chief financial and administrative officer of NYC School Bus Umbrella Services Inc., Storellicastro has been managing finances for the not-for-profit bus agency established by New York City’s education department nearly two years ago.
The annual budget for the nonprofit, which employs roughly 2,000 people, is $160 million and it provides transportation to students — most of them with special needs — in New York City where Storellicastro has worked for the past five years.
Storellicastro served as associate budget director for education and the City University of New York from 2017 to 2020 before leaving that post, which is part of the mayor’s office of management and budget, to take over as director of strategic planning and operations for the New York City Department of Education. He served in that capacity for just over a year, before accepting his current administrative job with NYC School Bus Umbrella Services.
A 2004 graduate of Colorado State University, Storellicastro worked briefly a “historian of the bills” for the Colorado House of Representatives before moving to New York — the state, not the city.
Storellicastro earned his master's degree in public administration from the State University of New York at Albany in 2008. After earning his degree, Storellicastro worked for more than three years in the New York State Assembly — most of it as an education committee analyst. He briefly worked as director of legislative affairs for the New York City Department of Education before being hired as director of governmental relations and special projects by the New York State Education Department in 2011. He remained in that position for nearly six years before moving to New York City.
Storellicastro, who leads with his middle name — Nicholas — is scheduled to tour Barre on Monday and interview for the city manager’s job that night.
