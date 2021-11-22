BARRE — Members of the Barre Unified School Board have positioned themselves near the front of what is expected to be a crowded class when it comes to searching for a new superintendent.
In Barre the job was posted, the deadline has passed, the applications are in hand and a broad-based committee was scheduled to meet for the first time late Monday afternoon in keeping with an aggressive schedule that could result in the job being offered and accepted by the end of the year.
Barre’s search is entering a key phase even as members of the Washington Central School Board were just told their own search for a superintendent will play out in a “seller’s market” at a time when several other districts will also be shopping for new educational leaders.
Some, like the two-town, three-school Barre District and the Brattleboro-based Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, are already actively looking. Others, like the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, soon will be. On Monday, the RNESU Board announced Superintendent Jeanne Collins will be retiring in seven months.
Five Vermont superintendents — including Chris Hennessey in Barre and Jen Miller-Arsenaualt in Washington Central — are currently working on interim contracts that will expire June 30, 2022.
Jeff Francis, executive director of the Vermont Superintendent’s Association, said Monday interim superintendents also include John Tague in the Franklin West Supervisory Union, Andrew Haas in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union and Mark Speno in the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union.
Collins joins Harwood Superintendent Brigid Nease in announcing her plans to retire and Springfield Superintendent Zach McLaughlin won’t be returning next year.
Francis said he knows of at least one other superintendent who will be leaving — pushing the total number of districts that will be in the market for superintendents to nine.
That isn’t unprecedented, but Francis said it is “on the high side” in recent years. There were six such vacancies this time last year and 12 the year before that.
Both Barre and Washington Central were on the latter list. Both districts hired first-time superintendents who began work in the middle of a pandemic and resigned part way through their multi-year contracts.
In Barre the search got off to an early start. The board there opted not to invest time or money in a consultant and has let Human Resources Director Carol Marold take the lead.
The deadline for applicants was Nov. 14, and Marold said Monday seven people applied.
One of them is Hennessey, who indicated when he was promoted from co-principal of Barre City Elementary and Middle School to interim superintendent that he is interested in the latter job long-term.
Nothing has changed, Hennessey said Monday, confirming he is among the list of applicants that will be reviewed by the screening committee.
Marold said that list includes a mix of in-state and out of state applicants — some with experience as superintendents and others principals looking to advance their administrative careers.
Though the time frame is admittedly tight Marold said filling the position before the end of the year isn’t outside the realm of possibility.
Washington Central is taking a different approach. The search there began with a search for outside help — and the subsequent hiring of consultant Mike Deweese.
A retired superintendent, Deweese briefed the board on a plan that will play out over the next few months.
Urging them to “trust the process,” Deweese warned the Washington Central board there are a number of other superintendent vacancies and he didn’t expect an avalanche of applicants.
“Folks are being pretty selective in where they choose to work,” he said, noting there are only about 250 people with the necessary endorsement to serve as a superintendent in Vermont.
Miller-Arsenault is one of them. However, unlike Hennessey in Barre she hasn’t publicly expressed interest in the superintendent’s job she agreed to fill for the rest of the school year. That doesn’t mean she won’t apply, it just means it isn’t clear she will and may be content to return to her long-time role as the district’s curriculum coordinator.
Miller-Arsenault is the second interim superintendent in Washington Central since Bill Kimball resigned the job he held for seven years in 2019. Kimball was replaced by Debra Taylor on an interim bases and last year Taylor was replaced by Brian Olkowski.
New to Vermont, the district and the job, Olkowski agreed to resign in August — a little more than a year into his two-year contract. Olkowski was paid $135,960 — the amount he would earned had he completed the second year of his contract — under a board-approved separation agreement.
Miller-Arsenault was tapped to replace Olkowski on an interim basis and Deweese told the board it could be in a position to interview finalists for the job, which hasn’t yet been advertised, by mid-February.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.