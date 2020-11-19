BARRE — Officials have announced the greater Barre area has been picked for a $300,000 grant that will be used to try to reduce the number of women living in poverty in the area.
The grant, given out over three years, comes from fundraising done by federal, state and local partners as part of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's Working Communities Challenge. The program uses grants to help strengthen the economies of smaller cities and rural towns.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Gov. Phil Scott announced the four winners during a video call Thursday. Proposals in Winooski, Springfield, Lamoille County and Barre were chosen.
The governor said Vermont had been doing well in combating the novel coronavirus pandemic and the state's economy was opening back up, but there has been a resurgence of the virus recently.
“Which is why programs like the Working Communities Challenge are essential in overcoming our economic challenges that we know are likely to hit many of the smaller communities throughout Vermont the hardest,” Scott said.
The governor said even before the pandemic hit, this program has been important because it helps achieve one of the state's goals of expanding economic growth to smaller communicates across Vermont.
“These grants will help increase economic equity throughout the state so there are more opportunities for Vermonters in all 14 counties and 251 towns, not just those at our largest city,” he said.
Rosengren said the four proposal picked are “very promising.” He said doing this work during a pandemic can be difficult, but it's also the most important time to do so.
“Low- and moderate-income individuals in our communities have clearly been disproportionately affected by what's happened and we need to find creative ways to get to a better outcome,” he said.
Tawnya Kristen, executive director of Green Mountain United Way, said Barre's proposal focuses on reducing the rate of single female head of households by 15% in 10 years. Kristen said more than 55% of such woman in the area are currently living under the federal poverty level. She said officials want to help all women get out of poverty while they continue “to be the essential backbone of our workforce and our families.”
The plan is to use the same approach as the United Way's Working Bridges collaborative where social services are delivered at the place of employment. Women will have a navigator who will focus on changes to employer policy and practice that will better integrate service programs.
Officials will also work with financial institutions to build a savings program for women.
Kristen said the goal is to create a “seamless transition between service providers, employers and employees” which will then create pathways out of poverty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.