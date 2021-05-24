BARRE — Can voters put guardrails on government speech? Legally, the answer is “yes,” but a voter-approved charter change that would have placed strict limits on what flags could be flown on city-owned property in Barre was stripped from a package of amendments that stalled in a Senate committee before the Legislature adjourned last week.
Though Granite City voters easily approved a charter change that sought to limit displays on city property to the city, state, and U.S. flags, as well as MIA/POW flag, that amendment never made it out of the House Government Operations Committee.
The measure, which passed, 927-549, on Town Meeting Day in March was initially dropped from a bill — H. 444 — on the strength of a, 2-1, vote of a subcommittee.
It wasn’t because the amendment raised any constitutional questions or other legal issues — it didn’t. And while Barre voters didn’t speak with one voice in March, they were pretty clear about where they stood on the City Council using flag poles to speak for the community on literally any issue.
The charter change was proposed in the wake of a protracted and often divisive debate that culminated in the December-long display of a Black Lives Matter flag in City Hall Park, followed by the January display of the “Thin Blue Line” flag. The latter was viewed by some as a simple salute to local law enforcement and criticized by others as a tone deaf and racially insensitive response to the display of the Black Lives Matter flag.
The solution proposed by Councilor Michael Boutin was the charter change that cleared two public hearings without a word of objection from any member of the council or the community at large. It went on to pass by nearly 400 votes, setting the stage for a bill that was introduced by Barre Reps. Peter Anthony and Tommy Walz.
Before it was over Anthony, who serves on the Government Operations Committee, voted against restoring the charter change approved by his constituents and when reporting the bill to the full House last week was asked why it wasn’t still part of the package.
“I’m not sure I’m the right person to answer that question,” Anthony said, suggesting the committee, which heard from Barre Mayor Lucas Herring, was interested in taking more time and hearing more testimony with respect to the flag-related change.
Anthony did note that not all voter-approved changes to other municipal charters reviewed by the committee this session were recommended to the full House for approval.
That is true, and it was true of H.444, though, Rep. Rob LaClair, R-Barre Town seemed surprised when the committee was presented an amended version of the bill it hadn’t yet acted on at its May 14 meeting.
“What happened to the section about the flags?” LaClair asked, prompting a response from the committee’s chair.
“That section was removed,” Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas said.
The Bradford Democrat credited the subcommittee for concluding the charter change with respect to flags was overkill because, in its view, city councils — in this case Barre’s — already have the authority “… to dictate what goes on on municipal property.”
“This section wasn’t appropriate to include again in charter,” she said at the time.
Rep. Mark Higley, R-Lowell, said he served on the subcommittee, and didn’t share that view, while LaClair wondered when the committee farmed out its work to subcommittees and proposed a motion to reinsert the deleted language.
“It’s the will of the voters,” he said of the charter change. “It passed by a wide margin. We’ve had a lot of discussion this year about controversial things in charters that were the ‘will of the voters,’ but not everybody shared that view and opinion and it was voted on by the whole committee.”
It was, but not before Anthony suggested the voters who elected him might not have meant what they said.
“I’ll take ownership for skepticism on this being something that the City of Barre would permanently endorse or embrace,” he said of the flag amendment that was separately warned and approved by a lopsided margin.
“I’ll own the fact that I think the City Council has all the authority … to say: ‘yes or no, when, how long, what time, which pole, which property’ and I really think they would exercise the authority they already have,” he added. “I don’t think looking for permanence in this regard does anybody any favors and I’ll own that opinion.”
It is one that “infuriated” Boutin when he heard the charter change he proposed and voters handily approved had died in the legislative committee.
Boutin said Monday he knows the council has the authority to which Anthony referred.
“That’s the problem,” he said. “It (the charter change) was designed specifically to remove power from the City Council and that is exactly what charters are for … to expand or constrain authority.”
Anthony, who earlier this month voted with an, 8-3, majority in rejecting LaClair’s motion to reinsert the flag language, said he had hoped the balance of the voter-approved changes — including one eliminating the office of first constable — would pass the Senate and be signed into law.
Those charter changes were referred to the Senate Rules Committee less than 24 hours before lawmakers adjourned last Friday.
Herring said the Legislature’s failure to act on the flag-related charter change didn’t change the outcome of the Town Meeting Day vote that, while not binding on the council, was instructive.
“We know the voters voted two-to-one that this (no special flags) is what they want,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.