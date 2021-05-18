The Pearl Street Ped-Way is proving that location is key. Centrally located downtown, it is close to businesses and the casual passersby alike. There is ample parking, whether right on Main Street or in the back parking lots on either side of Main Street. One might even wonder if the Ped-Way was made for the Barre Farmers’ Market.
Shoppers will be able to enjoy the Barre Farmers’ Market each Wednesday throughout the summer months. Join us June 2 as we welcome new and returning vendors. Locals and tourists will have through Aug. 25 to come down and do some shopping and mingling. We are excited to offer earlier hours this season, from 3:30-6:30pm, as last year we noticed that as most storefronts closed at 6 p.m., the shoppers at the market dwindled, too.
The Barre Partnership is always looking to make the Barre Farmers’ Market the best it can be. For example, we recently applied for a grant that would increase marketing along with upgrading the website. An upgrade to the website would include an online farmers’ market, enabling vendors to sell their products online year round.
Most exciting is the anticipation for our whole community to be able to equally access the Barre Farmers’ Market. The Barre Partnership has applied for Farm to Family, EBT and SNAP abilities to be accepted at the Barre Farmers’ Market. All of these applications are currently pending, but our fingers are crossed that they will all be approved for the 2021 season.
Important to the Barre Partnership is fostering an ongoing connection with our local merchants and the community, so we are proud to share that Delicate Decadence, Barre’s hometown bakery, has signed on to be the main sponsor of this year’s Barre Farmers’ Market.
Why come to the Farmers’ Market each week? There’s something for everyone. For example,
Homemade pies enjoyed while porch sitting on a breezy summer night? Yes, please. Delicate Decadence, Barre’s hometown bakery, will have just what you crave.
Do you like flowers, but dislike when they wilt away? Altered Art by Cassandra, specializing in paper flower bouquets, one of a kind jewelry, mixed media art and much more has just the centerpiece for you.
Grilled farm-raised lamb on the menu for tonight? Perhaps some chevre for your charcuterie? Make sure to stop at Autumn Rayne Acres. New to the Central Vermont region, they are sure to tempt your taste buds and delight your senses with locally farmed products.
Composting, recycling and lessening our carbon footprint is important to us all, but it can be confusing. Central Vermont Solid Waste will be at the Market to answer all of your questions and provide you with the resources you need to make the most (or less) of your waste management habits.
Hosting a barbecue? Getting the family together for a celebration? Need some snacks for the big game? Let NEK Catering LLC do the work while you sit back and enjoy your company. Stop by their table to see menus, discuss options and to get a taste for what they are all about.
Le’Fusion Botanicals will have your organic, all-natural skin care and herbal remedies. Whether you are looking for whipped body butter, lip salve or repellent for those pesky bugs. Be sure to check them out. That’s if the fragrances don’t draw you in first.
Who doesn’t love grilled fresh vegetables? Greybar Farm comes to us from East Randolph to offer you what you need for your summer grilling or to whip up some fresh farm eggs for that breakfast omelette.
If you’ve been longing for that custom-made wooden sign or a designer tumbler to keep your favorite beverage chilled, then Vermont Maker’s Market will do the trick. Stop by each week to see their everchanging selection of handmade products.
If you’re looking for that perfect gift for someone special in your life, Verde Mountain is sure to please. Repurposed wood made into stunning earrings is just one highlight of what this local business will offer.
Unsure about trying CBD products? NEK CBD Farms will be on hand to share with you their unique tinctures, creams, edibles and much more, all made from locally processed cannabidiol. They’ll answer your questions and give suggestions tailored to your needs.
While this list is impressive, we would be delighted to welcome new vendors. We want to make sure our community has access to all the wonderful products being made by our local artisans, farmers, and craftspeople. Please reach out to us today to apply. Director@thebarrepartnership.com
We think we are very lucky to live and work in an amazing place like Barre. We hope you agree. Follow The Barre Partnership on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with all things Barre, including information on the upcoming Fall Festival. Email director@thebarrepartnership.com to learn more about all of the happenings in Barre or to volunteer at our events.
Tracie Lewis is the executive director of the Barre Partnership.
