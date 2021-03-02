BARRE — A new-look City Council will enjoy a stress-free transition as Granite City voters comfortably approved the $12.8 million municipal budget that was among the biggest questions on Barre’s ballot Tuesday.
On a day when voters elected two new council members and the only incumbent running this year managed to hold on to his Ward 2 seat, their 850-616 approval of the budget was was welcome news for Mayor Lucas Herring.
“I’m just thankful for voters’ support again,” said Herring, whose record with respect to budgets is still perfect since being elected mayor in 2018.
Approval of the budget means the council’s newest members — Emel Cambel and Samn Stockwell — can ease into their new seats and Councilor Teddy Waszazak can enjoy his second straight contested Ward 2 win. Had the budget failed, Cambel and Stockwell would have had to quickly come up to speed as the seven-member council considered where and what to cut from a spending plan that is expected to add 6 cents to the local tax rate.
“We don’t have to worry about that,” said Herring. “We can focus on the things that move Barre forward.”
Herring put the looming discussion over possible changes to the city’s tax increment financing (TIF) district plan on that list.
In a race between two School Board members vying for a Ward 1 seat on the City Council, Cambel defeated Boltin, 330-247. John Steinman opted not to run for a second two-year term — clearing the path for a new council member.
“I’m humbled and awed,” Cambel said moments after the results were reported in the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
There wasn’t an open seat in Ward 2 where Waszazak’s bid for a second two-year term was the closest race of the evening. Waszazak held off challenger Brian Judd, 247-209.
“I’m excited to get back to work,” Waszazak said.
With Rich Morey stepping down due to a looming move Ward 3 also has a new representative on the seven-member council. Stockwell defeated Prindall, 224-144, to regain a seat she briefly held, but lost last year to Councilor Ericka Reil.
“I’m pleased to be back on the council and am looking forward to moving Barre forward,” Stockwell said.
With Reil already serving on the council the elections of Cambel and Stockwell are historic in Barre where for the first time three women are serving on the City Council at the same time. Herring said that was fitting historical footnote during Women’s History Month.
Herring was in a good mood, in part because moments after predicting the municipal budget would pass, it did and in part because it had plenty of company in Barre on Tuesday.
Everything passed, often by wide margins.
Though the school budget failed in the district-wide vote, it was narrowly approved in Barre, where voters continued their long-standing support for the concept of investing in streets, sidewalks and capital equipment. A $380,000 ballot initiative aimed at those three areas was approved 1,242-235.
Votes also approved a series of charter changes, including one that will limit the flags displayed on city-owned flag poles to four. The city, state, U.S. flags, as well as the MIA/POW flags are approved for display under the change that was approved, 927-549.
A separate charter change that would empower the city to set speed limits less than 25 mph in some circumstances passed by a wider margin, 1,068-387.
Moreover, voters approved the another 5-year tax exemption for the North Seminary Street homeless shelter run by Good Samaritan Haven. The exemption, which was approved, 1,210-268, is identical to one that has been in place and renewed every five years since the shelter was founded in 1986.
The just-passed budget calls for spending about $275,000 more than the $12.6 million COVID-adjusted budget for the current fiscal year, an increase of just under 2.2%. However, it is more than $180,000 less than the $13 million budget voters approved before the pandemic hit last March prompting revenues to tank and councilors to make $450,000 in budget adjustments.
