BARRE — A still-to-be-determined amount of “confidential information” was shared in response to a recent public records request to the Barre Unified Union School District.
The scope of the breach is unclear and subsequent requests — including one by The Times Argus — for information that was supplied to Barre Town resident Melissa Battah last week are on hold while the district reviews a cache of emails it shared with Battah, but now says it shouldn’t have.
Battah, who received the district’s response to her Oct. 14 request earlier last week was contacted by School Board Chair Sonya Spaulding about the mix-up on Friday.
Spaulding confirmed this week Battah told her she had not yet opened an email that was sent days earlier and contained the district’s voluminous response to her request for more than seven months of board member emails.
Specifically, Battah sought “emails that all current and past … school board members have sent using their board member email address to one another or other people” between March 1 and Oct. 14.
In making the request, Battah also sought a waiver of any applicable fees.
“The disclosure of the requested information is in the public interest and will contribute significantly to the public’s understanding of school board members behavior during the past few months board meetings,” she wrote.
That remains to be seen, because board members who were briefed on the status of Battah’s public records request during their meeting last Thursday flagged emails containing what Spaulding characterized as “confidential information.”
Spaulding and other board members received the unvetted batch of emails on Friday morning, prompting concern about a process that got ahead of itself, resulted in “confidential information” inadvertently being shared with Battah, and froze three separate requests for those same emails.
The Times Argus requested a copy of the emails supplied to Battah last week, as did Barre City Councilor Michael Boutin and Barre Town resident Josh Howard. Those requests were still pending on Monday when Spaulding sent an email hinting something was amiss.
“We have pulled the files for the record request, but they are being reviewed to determine which items are exempt from the public records request,” Spaulding wrote. “We will send them along as soon a that review is complete.”
Spaulding’s email begged the question why were emails that had already been sent to Battah in response to her public records request being reviewed a second time before being shared with others?
The short answer: They weren’t.
Responding to questions posed in a follow-up email, Spaulding confirmed the material sent to Battah wasn’t reviewed to determine whether it contained any confidential or other exempt information that should have been excluded.
It did, according to Spaulding.
“Once the folder was shared with board members, we realized there was confidential information that had not been pulled,” she wrote, adding: “We have confirmed that Melissa Battah did not open the email, did not open any of these files, nor did she share/forward any of them.”
Spaulding indicated Battah told her she had deleted the email when the two spoke on Friday.
Now Battah is back in line waiting for information.
Superintendent Chris Hennessey can’t be blamed for the error.
Hennessey told board members he was “highly detached” from preparing the response to Battah’s public records request for a variety of reasons when sharing what little he knew about its status last week.
The request, Hennessey told board members, was handled by the district’s human resources department and the emails were retrieved by its information technology team.
During last Thursday’s board meeting, Hennessey indicated the packet of material was supplied to Battah earlier in the week and, he believed, would be shared with Spaulding and then other board members the following day.
“I have not seen it,” he said. “I am not privy to it at all.”
Board members did receive the packet of emails on Friday morning, and it quickly became clear it hadn’t been reviewed in an attempt to filter out exempt information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.