BARRE — A still-to-be-determined amount of “confidential information” was shared in response to a recent public records request to the Barre Unified Union School District.

The scope of the breach is unclear and subsequent requests — including one by The Times Argus — for information that was supplied to Barre Town resident Melissa Battah last week are on hold while the district reviews a cache of emails it shared with Battah, but now says it shouldn’t have.

