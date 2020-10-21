BERLIN — Barring any unexpected developments, Berlin has a new police chief and Barre has an opening for a detective.
A Select Board looking to replace its recently retired top cop got its candidate Wednesday: Detective James Pontbriand will soon leave the department in Barre for the second time since he started his career there in 2003.
Initially hired as Spaulding High School’s first school resource officer in 2003, Pontbriand left that job to join the Montpelier Police Department in 2007. Pontbriand, who was raised in Montpelier, returned to the Barre department in 2010 to take over as its K-9 handler and has since been promoted to detective.
Former Barre police chief Trevor Whipple, who hired Pontbriand in 2003, and his current boss and soon-to-be-peer, Chief Tim Bombardier, assisted the Berlin board with a search that was narrowed to two finalists.
That worked out well for the board, which wrestled with a decision Chairman Brad Towne said was basically a “coin flip” between two qualified candidates.
Pontbriand narrowly lost the toss, but won the job after Towne said the other finalist — an “undersheriff” in neighboring New York State politely declined the town’s offer.
Pontbriand didn’t, won’t have to worry about relocating, and unless he’s tripped up by a pending physical and drug test should be ready be ready to start work as central Vermont’s newest police chief on Nov. 23.
Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski, who was authorized by the board to negotiate with both finalists, said Wednesday that is Pontbriand’s anticipated start date.
Until then, Anthony Amaral, who retired from the Barre Police Department two years ago, will continue to serve as interim chief. Amaral was hired in that capacity two weeks ago to fill in while the search for Bill Wolfe’s replacement was wrapping up. Wolfe retired last month after 12 years at the helm of the Berlin department.
Pontbriand’s looming departure will create another vacancy for Bombardier to fill on a department that is slated to add two new grant-funded police officers early next year.
