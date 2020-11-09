BARRE – There are several new bumps in the road in Barre as the Granite City experiments with traffic-calming devices is underway.
One of them won’t last long and will dictate whether an asphalt version the portable “speed hump” that was recently bolted to the pavement Park Street will be installed next year. The speed hump, which was placed on Park Street, near the intersection of Averill Street, will have less than a month to prove its worth before it is removed and stored for the winter to avoid damage by snow plows.
Public Works Director Bill Ahearn said Monday the speed hump will will be removed Dec. 1 and either be replaced with a more permanent asphalt version next summer, or abandoned at that location. The portable speed hump will be redeployed to a new location – likely Merchant’s Row – next year.
Meanwhile, Ahearn said four “speed tables” are in place and will remain through the winter, and likely beyond. The last two of the elevated asphalt “tables” were installed ahead of schedule last Friday on two roads – Merchant and Allen streets – where there have been chronic complaints about motorists ignoring the posted speed limit.
Both streets are well-used by motorists heading into and out of the city from neighboring Barre Town. Merchant Street runs into the heart of Barre from the junction of Route 14 near Hope Cemetery and Allen Street feeds into Prospect Street in the city from Bridge Street and Morrison Road in the town.
Ahearn said the 14-foot-long tables that are elevated roughly 3.5 inches above the roadways are designed to slow motorists heading in both directions. He said that had started to happen on both Ayers and Circle streets, where two other speed tables were installed earlier this month. Both streets feed the Spaulding High School campus, and the speed humps are designed to encourage motorists using that route to slow down as they approach and leave that educational complex.
Absent public outcry, the newly installed speed tables are expected to remain. If the reviews are favorable, the concept could be used in other locations.
Ahearn said he is hoping to squeeze in a little more road-related work before winter. However, that will hinge on his ability to line up a machine that is used to make asphalt curbs.
Ahearn would like to use the machine to shorten two crosswalks by creating “bulb-outs” at a pair of Washington Street intersections and would like to create a more permanent island to formalize a successful experiment at the intersection of North Main and North Seminary Street.
One of the Washington Street bulb-outs would be located at the intersection of Perry Street; the other at the intersection of Patterson Street. Each would shorten the crosswalk for pedestrians by extending through the parking lanes to the edge of the travel way.
The small island planned for the middle of the extended crosswalk on North Seminary Street at the intersection of North Main Street, would replace a series of concrete blocks and metal posts that were used to pilot the idea of creating a safe spot for pedestrians crossing the road at that location.
Ahearn said if he can’t line up the equipment in time, the work would be completed next year.
