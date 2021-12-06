BARRE — Amid concerns about sustainability and lingering questions over whether some of a sizable surplus and perhaps a sliver of an even larger one-time infusion of federal funding should be used to subsidize municipal operations during the coming fiscal year, budget discussions in Barre moved forward.
During a weekend work session city councilors made a series of tentative decisions with respect to the $13.4 million spending plan recently presented by City Manager Steve Mackenzie.
Council members were divided on a target tax rate increase at the outset of a special session that spanned more than three hours on Saturday afternoon.
A slim majority indicated anything under a 4% increase would be acceptable, while others feared anything over 3% would test taxpayers’ tolerance.
Based on Mackenzie’s calculations, the draft budget that served as the starting point for the council’s deliberations would add 8.43 cents to the municipal portion of the tax rate — an increase of 4.26%.
All — Mackenzie included — agreed those figures wouldn’t fly come Town Meeting Day, and collectively sought to blunt the increase without sacrificing items they viewed as priorities.
At least for the moment, that list includes four new full-time positions at a combined cost of nearly $296,000. Those new positions – an assistant director of public works, a junior planner, an information technology specialist, and a custodial and maintenance position — account for 2.92% of the rate increase reflected in the draft budget by themselves.
Councilor Jake Hemmerick questioned whether all of the positions were needed, worrying that the projected cost of some of them might be considerably less than needed to attract qualified candidates.
However, councilors generally agreed the positions should remain in the budget and deferred a discussion about whether portions of some or all of them could be paid for — at least to start — with some of the $2.5 million the city received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Though using ARPA money to cushion the blow of adding the new positions — perhaps over a period of years — wasn’t completely dismissed, it was described as premature.
The council hasn’t yet publicly discussed what it might like to do with the ARPA money, and while subsidizing the municipal budget is an option, Mackenzie said the numbers that were discussed on Saturday were probably excessive.
Given strings attached to the ARPA money, Mackenzie warned against presuming ARPA funds could be used to cover 75% of the cost of the new positions — more than $222,000 in the first year — as part of a three-year plan that would enable the city to incrementally absorb the increased expense.
“I think that’s a very risky assumption to make,” he said.
Even if it wasn’t, City Clerk Carol Dawes suggested councilors might want to think twice about the strategy.
“We’re kicking the can down the road,” Dawes said. “At some point in time, the city is going to have to absorb those total costs.”
Former mayor Thomas Lauzon, who joined the council for its budget workshop, said he was troubled by the numbers and concerned about the direction they have been heading in.
“As I look at this budget, if you asked me to sum it up in one sentence it would be ‘unsustainable,’” he said.
Lauzon noted the city’s payroll, increased 2.98% during the recently ended fiscal year, is expected to increase 6.33% this year and under Mackenzie’s draft budget would increase another 9.42%.
“Actual salaries, wages and benefits have gone up by $1 million in two years,” he said, urging the council not to commit to adding the new positions.
Hemmerick said he shared Lauzon’s worry about the long-term consequences of the proposed solution.
“I’m really concerned about the city’s financial sustainability,” he said.
Hemmerick joined council members Michael Boutin and Samn Stockwell in voting against a motion to limit the tax increase associated with the budget to less than 4%.
Hitting that target was a reasonably easy exercise, even without cutting the new custodial and maintenance position that topped a list of cuts Mackenzie indicated the council might consider, or tapping available surplus funds to “buy down” the budget’s tax impact.
As was the case with ARPA money, councilors haven’t dismissed the latter option and considered one scenario that would bring the tax rate increase below the 3% figure.
Councilors tentatively agreed to a series of budget adjustments, most recommended by Mackenzie that collectively trimmed nearly $75,000 from the bottom line of the draft budget.
The most notable — and sizable reduction — involved dropping plans to restore a summer bike patrol for a savings of $25,000.
Plans to invest $3,750 in a website upgrade were dropped from the budget; $7,500 in funding for the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps was eliminated; and first-time funding for city committees was cut by $5,500.
“It boils down to what we need, what we want and what can we afford?” Mackenzie said, as councilors worked their way down the list he prepared. They tentatively agreed to trim a series of proposed increases totaling nearly $41,200. The list included everything from funding for part-time police officers and cemetery maintenance to planned increases for the Aldrich Public Library, the Barre Partnership and Barre Area Development Corp.
Mackenzie had included a 2.5% increase for each organization and councilors agreed to pare those increases to 2%.
In addition to the cuts offered by Mackenzie, councilors pared $1,000 for advertising and, tentatively added $12,000 to cover a portion of the cost of a previously grant-funded detective’s position that spends 20 hours a week working on domestic violence cases.
Those changes trimmed the projected rate increase associated with the draft budget to 6.73 cents — a 3.4% increase.
Councilors were told using $50,000 of a $576,000 surplus would bring the rate increase just below 3% — 5.75 cents or 2.91%.
Though councilors took no action with respect to the surplus — some, including Boutin and Councilor Teddy Waszazak — indicated they were willing to consider it.
Councilors have requested additional information with respect to the Barre Civic Center complex and plan to discuss possible uses of the ARPA funds when they meet next week. The council’s budget deliberations are set to resume a week from Saturday — Dec. 18 — at noon.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.