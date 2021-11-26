BARRE — When it comes to expanding a mask mandate beyond municipally owned buildings, the City Council now can, but will it?
The answer to that question will presumably come Tuesday night when councilors consider an item City Manager Steve Mackenzie tacked on to their agenda after Monday’s passage of legislation that reopens the door to local mask mandates.
It’s a door the council in Barre narrowly opted not to walk through 18 months ago when a majority of its members balked at a similar requirement amid questions about whether one was necessary and concerns about enforcement. Instead, most of the council agreed at the time to “strongly encourage” mask-wearing in downtown Barre despite some feeling that language might not go far enough and others believing it went too far.
The complexion of the council has changed since then. Two former members — John Steinman and Rich Morey — who were opposed to a mandate last year, stepped down in March. They were replaced by Emel Cambel and Samn Stockwell, both of whom were elected in contested races on Town Meeting Day.
That could change the math mandate because while the issue never actually came to a vote, council members Jake Hemmerick, Teddy Waszazak and Ericka Reil were open to an idea that clearly didn’t have the votes at the time.
Mayor Lucas Herring was a skeptic, as were Steinman, Morey and Councilor Michael Boutin.
Steinman and Boutin voted against the watered-down language encouraging mask-wearing in the community.
A week after Gov. Phil Scott signed the just-approved legislation into law, the Barre council will decide whether to follow the lead of communities, like Brattleboro and Rutland Town, which have already approved such ordinances.
Given the predictably polarizing nature of the subject, the timing could be better as businesses in downtown Barre just kicked off the crucial holiday shopping season and don’t want to give potential customers a reason to shop somewhere else.
It’s an argument that cuts both ways because while some insist they won’t shop in an establishment if it means donning a mask, others vow they won’t enter one where such a requirement doesn’t exist. Those are extreme views and many — if not most — are in the mask-wearing middle — even if some selectively choose when face coverings are appropriate, or simply believe others should have that right.
Morey, who now serves as president of the Barre Partnership, said a full range of opinions are reflected in responses to a poll question he posted on an unofficial Facebook page moderated by Boutin.
Through Friday afternoon there were dozens of responses, and while those opposed to a mandate comfortably outnumbered supporters of the regulation, opinions were clearly mixed and some were more passionate than others.
Morey said that is why most members of the downtown organization are generally wary of a local ordinance that would force them to do something they haven’t yet chosen to.
“I think they’re just afraid to turn off potential customers that may not come in if there’s a mask mandate when there are surrounding communities that don’t have one,” Morey said.
A mask mandate isn’t likely in neighboring Berlin, which, like Barre, didn’t enact one last year. Montpelier did, though the council there doesn’t appear to be in a rush to reinstate it. Its next scheduled meeting is Dec. 8.
Like the city, which has kept a mask mandate in place at all municipal buildings for most of the past 18 months and Aldrich Public Library, which requires patrons to wear cloth face coverings, Morey said businesses can do the same.
Some, like CW Creative, have, though owner Mollie Lannen was among the Facebook posters who said they favored a local ordinance.
According to Lannen, customers routinely ignore the mask requirement at her print, graphic and web design shop and indicated she would welcome a city restriction with more teeth.
Cynthia Duprey, owner of Next Chapter Bookstore, wouldn’t. Duprey was among those who suggested city regulation was unwanted and unwarranted and businesses could decide for themselves whether to require masks be worn in their establishments.
Bob Nelson, owner of Nelson Ace Hardware, hasn’t yet.
“If I felt I was putting my staff and others at risk, I would implement one,” he said of a mask requirement he sees from both sides.
According to Nelson, roughly half of his customers religiously wear masks when they enter his store and the other half choose not to. Though masks are optional for vaccinated employees, nearly half of his staff — including some who are vaccinated — wear masks every day.
Nelson said he isn’t about to second-guess any of them and while he’s typically a “personal choice guy” he doesn’t have a strong opinion about whether the council should enact a local ordinance.
“If the City Council decides that’s what they want to do then that’s what Nelson Hardware will do,” he said “We all just want to get through this (pandemic) in one piece.”
Brent Johnson, manager of Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel, expressed a similar sentiment with respect to the potential for a local mask mandate.
“Whatever happens, happens,” he said, noting about 75% of the store’s customers and about half of its staff routinely wear masks.
Johnson said he was skeptical a local regulation would meaningfully move the needle if one is adopted.
“It doesn’t matter whether you have a mandate or not, the people who are going to wear a mask are wearing them already and the people that don’t want to wear them are still going to buck the system and not wear them,” he predicted.
