BARRE — It took longer than expected and will cost more than usual, but city councilors who ratified a new three-year contract with unionized members of the city’s police department were told the agreement reflects the realities of a “rapidly changing labor market.”
Eight months overdue, the new labor agreement replaces a contract that expired on June 30, 2021 and required reopening negotiations after a tentative settlement reached last November went sideways.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie didn’t elaborate on the months-old “misunderstanding” that brought both sides back to the bargaining table and was finally resolved earlier this month. He did say the last of the wrinkles was ironed out last Friday — the same day the local police union ratified the contract councilors approved Tuesday night.
The product of what Mackenzie characterized as “a difficult round of negotiations,” the contract reflects the rising cost of recruiting and retaining qualified police officers and emergency dispatchers at a time when demand exceeds supply.
The agreement substantially raises entry level wages for new officers, gives the chief more authority to offer higher starting wages to experienced officers transferring from other departments and provides annual wage increases of roughly 5% when you factor in both cost of living adjustments and annual “step” increases.
The first of those wage adjustments will be paid retroactive to July 1 — the starting date of the just-ratified contract.
According to Mackenzie, the contract calls for a first year cost of living adjustment of 3%, which doesn’t include “step movement” on a previously negotiated and just modified salary schedule. The “step movement” is just under 2% pushing the first-year increase to roughly 5%.
In four months wages will be adjusted again when the contract enters its second year on July 1. The cost of living adjustment for that contract year is 3.25% not counting the step movement, which would push the increase over 5%.
The contract’s third and final year is also its priciest in terms of wages. Employees will receive a 3.5% cost of living adjustment and another “step” increase pushing the total wage adjustment to roughly 5.5% starting July 1, 2023.
In a related move, the new agreement modifies the previous wages schedule by compressing the first three steps to increase the hourly wage for a first year police officer from $21.92 under the old contract to $23.69 this year.
According to Mackenzie, the 8% increase was “sorely needed” to compete with neighboring departments — including Montpelier, Barre Town and Northfield — that have substantially raised their starting wages.
The contract also provides for a one-time “COVID hazardous duty bonus” of $1,500 that will be paid to department employees who worked during the height of the pre-vaccination phase of the pandemic — between March 2020 and February 2021. Funds the city has received under the American Rescue Plan Act will be used to cover that cost, which will be pro-rated for full-time employees who worked some, but not all of the period in question.
When it comes to health insurance the contract codifies the city’s recent shift to Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, which have slightly higher premiums than the city’s old insurer, MVP, but considerably lower deductibles. The lower deductibles — $2,550 for a single Gold CDHP plan and $5,100 for a two-person or family plan — will allow the city to save money by rolling back its contributions to individual employee’s health savings accounts. That savings will offset all but about $2,000 of the increased premiums this year.
Employees covered by the contract will see substantial savings — $650 for a single plan and $1,300 for dependent plans — due to the lower deductibles and have agreed to pay a slightly larger percentage of the premiums.
Under the old contract employees paid 5% of the premiums, with the city picking up the remaining 95%. The employee share of premiums for a Gold CDHP plan will increase to 6.5% — a 1.5% jump — retroactive to Jan. 1 and increase another 2%, to 8.5%, on Jan. 1, 2023. Employees, who elect for the Platinum plan will pay 15% of their premiums.
There are a few other notable changes. One involves call back time. Officers called in to work outside their regularly scheduled shifts had been guaranteed a minimum of two hours of overtime whether they worked it or not under the old agreement. The new agreement increases that guaranteed minimum to three hours — a figure Mackenzie explained is comparable to other area departments
The contract codifies minimum staffing levels while allowing, with some restrictions, full-time officers who are certified but waiting for admission to the police academy to be counted. The city sought that change as way to potentially reduce overtime expenses.
Other changes include a $25 per year increase in the annual reimbursement for footwear. Officers were reimbursed $175 for footwear under the old contract. That amount is now $200, will increase to $225 on July 1, and $250 on July 1, 2023.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak who served as a member of the city’s negotiating committee, agreed with Mackenzie’s assessment that the contract was a reflection of the current labor market.
“We have as good of a deal as we can get right now,” he said of the labor agreement that replaces a now lapsed one-year contract that was belatedly negotiated and was ratified on the strength of Mayor Lucas Herring’s tie-breaking vote
