BARRE — Some are more upset than others, but as the state readies to ramp down a motel program that has continued to serve unhoused Vermonters long after the pandemic-era federal funding that paid for it ran out, city residents and councilors weighed in.
After listening to a mix of outrage and hand-wringing during which the words “emergency” and “crisis” were used repeatedly, Joelen Mulvaney had questions.
“If 400 people were displaced by a flood or another natural disaster, what would we be doing? How would we be housing them? How would we be helping them?” the chair of the city’s diversity and equity committee asked.
“We’d be opening up our schools, our churches, the (Barre Municipal) Auditorium,” she said. “We’d probably be figuring out a lot of other ways to help people. So why isn’t this kind of ‘emergency’ seen in the same way? … It boggles my mind.”
While Mayor Jake Hemmerick was complaining about the length of the once-extended “runway,” and was echoing others who argued it should be extended again, Mulvaney was wondering how to help now.
Councilor Michael Boutin, who earlier in the discussion noted the auditorium is a Red Cross emergency shelter — one equipped with 267 cots, locker rooms with showers and a cooking facility — suggested it was an option.
“I’m not supporting it, I’m just saying we talk about … (the need for shelter space) and … (the auditorium) is there,” he said.
The observation prompted Councilor Michael Deering to ask, “What would it take to open a shelter?” He acknowledged the looming “crisis” and describing the state’s plan to sunset the motel program by the end of June as an “epic fail.”
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro explained the city is ill-suited to operate a large-scale shelter and when the auditorium occasionally is used in that capacity it is in response operated by the American Red Cross in response to a state-declared emergency.
Otherwise, Storellicastro said, the auditorium anchors the Barre Civic Center complex and frequently is used for other purposes.
“I’m not trying to put ‘open gym’ above someone having a roof over their head, but there are commitments at that building, and it serves multiple functions,” he said.
Staffing aside, Storellicastro said taking the auditorium offline for a day — or even a week or two — was one thing. However, with the state poised to revert to pre-pandemic rules for the motel program, he predicted the need would be long term.
“If this was a one- to two-week event that we were trying to bridge, I think that’s a different situation than having a potentially open-ended, permanent shelter situation in that space,” Storellicastro said of the auditorium.
Moments after declaring an approaching “crisis,” and lamenting existing shelters are “full,” Ericka Reil, chair of the homelessness task force, suggested opening a shelter was beyond the city’s means.
“Barre is not a rich community,” she said. “We cannot open a shelter. It is expensive to run a shelter.”
It was Reil who supplied the very rough estimate of 400 people who will be turned out of central Vermont motels in coming weeks if the state follows through on its plan to phase out the motel program she and Storellicastro said would be the subject of a hastily arranged news conference Tuesday afternoon.
The news conference was described as a “last gasp attempt” to sway lawmakers who haven’t included funding to extend the motel program in the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 and, perhaps, Gov. Phil Scott.
It’s one Storellicastro said came together on Monday at the urging of Capstone Community Action and will include representatives from Barre, Montpelier and Berlin, as well as organizations, including Capstone, Good Samaritan Haven and Washington County Mental Health Services.
Storellicastro said his role would be to explain potential municipal impacts, while others will speak to the fact that existing shelters are full, services are stretched thin, and the motel program, while imperfect and expensive, is better than putting people out on the street.
Unless something changes, councilors were told that is the plan, and while Storellicastro confessed the numbers in central Vermont are far from precise, the latest estimate suggests 128 households will be displaced.
“That’s no small number of people,” he said.
Montpelier has estimated it is 300 people. Reil used 400, while stressing that was just an estimate and, while she said she knew the first wave affected will be those without documented disabilities, she had no idea how many people that is.
Councilor Thomas Lauzon said he was uneasy with wildly different estimates and was fearful of the short-term impacts.
“It’s going to self resolve, but it’s going to be a borderline crisis before it does,” he said.
“The choices we’re going to have to make over the next two to three months likely won’t make anyone happy,” he said.
Hemmerick lamented what he perceived as the state’s punting the problem to financially constrained municipalities, while Councilor Samn Stockwell said she was enraged by the Legislature’s willingness to phase out the motel program by the end of June.
“I can’t believe they would do this without a plan,” she said of lawmakers.
They haven’t yet, but they appear poised to, and Councilor Teddy Waszazak didn’t hide his feelings about that decision.
“I am a proud, proud Progressive Democrat, and I cannot believe what I am seeing from supposed Democrats who say that they want to use the government’s influence to help people throwing them out on the street,” he said.
Waszazak kicked off the conversation by welcoming late word of Tuesday’s news conference, and eventually ended it by encouraging residents to contact lawmakers and the governor in hopes of salvaging funding for the motel program.
“It’s not good, but the fight is not over, and there are still people you can call,” he said.
If the program ends as currently contemplated, Waszazak drew a line in the sand with respect to those who suddenly find themselves with no place to live.
“Over my dead body will we be criminalizing people who are being kicked out through no fault of their own,” he said.
