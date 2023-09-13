BARRE — It will be months — possibly years — before the financial impact of this summer’s catastrophic flooding comes into full focus, but the short-term forecast in Barre has city councilors concerned.
On a night when the council put an interim zoning change back on track and an effort to rescind the recent appointment of a planning commissioner was derailed, councilors received another sobering post-flood briefing from City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro.
Storellicastro and City Clerk Carol Dawes flagged flood-related issues councilors agreed will put pressure on the budget Granite City voters approved earlier this year, as well as the one they will be asked to approve next March. Storellicastro said “cash flow” is an immediate concern and Dawes predicted some form of long-term financing will eventually be needed.
Storellicastro said he hopes to provide the council with a better estimate next week, but the pressure points are real and all — some temporarily — will affect the city’s finances.
Councilors were told there have already been three dozen requests for flood-related property tax abatements that could drain $190,000 in revenue from the budget and, in a city where more than 350 properties sustained some flood damage, those numbers could rapidly climb. Storellicastro said the city has already processed more than $50,000 in water and sewer abatement requests associated with the flood.
Add to those financial uncertainties the $2.7 million estimate for more than 55 projects Storellicastro has already called to the attention of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the demolition of an as-yet unknown number of flood-damaged properties that will take a toll on the city’s Grand List.
The good news, according to Storellicastro, is, the city will likely be reimbursed by FEMA for most of the identified expenses. The bad news is, the city will have to “front” that money first, and the number could far exceed its cash on hand.
Storellicastro said the city will receive 100% reimbursement from FEMA for more than $180,000 in expenses it incurred in dealing with landslides that destroyed homes on Portland and Oswald streets.
Storellicastro said the state has agreed to cover the local match associated with buying and razing two Pike Street homes threatened by a landslide and a third property on Currier Street also appears headed in that direction.
With respect to at least the Pike Street homes, the city will incur the up-front expense, but will eventually get all of that money back in federal and state reimbursements.
On the other hand, Storellicastro said the city’s fast action on debris removal in the immediate aftermath of the flood may mean it will never recover money he believes was “well spent” on those early services.
All that aside, Storellicastro said the city’s financial exposure — at least in the short term — is significant and could increase exponentially in a community that could have more than 30 additional substantially damaged properties with owners interested in pursuing FEMA-funded buyouts.
None of them are included in Storellicastro’s $2.7 million estimate, and he noted if the city’s share of that bill is only 25%, that’s still a daunting number.
“Finding several hundred thousand dollars in our budget is not easy,” he said.
“I don’t see how we get out of this without some sort of … long-term borrowing,” Councilor Thomas Lauzon said. “You can’t shave half a million dollars out of the city budget and retain … the services that we’ve worked hard to provide.”
Lauzon said a comfortable year-end surplus and unspent pandemic-related federal funds were one-time sources of revenue that could be used on one-time expenses, most of which would eventually be reimbursed.
“We are not going to be able to tax our way out, or cut our way out of a $3 million flood event,” he said.
Dawes said an emergency loan program established by the Vermont Bond Bank was a likely source of financing that would buy Barre and other communities time to determine what the long-term costs of flood damage actually are.
While Dawes said there will likely be adjustments to the current year’s budget based on revised revenue projections and still-to-be-decided abatement requests, Mayor Jake Hemmerick said he was already thinking about next year.
“I’m bracing for a very hard budget season,” Hemmerick said.
Councilors were told abatement requests were a wild card in more ways than one. The number in hand — 36 as of Tuesday night’s meeting — could climb considerably in a community that reported more than 350 properties sustained some level of flood damage.
Dawes said the Board of Civil Authority was scheduled to discuss how to handle those requests at its Wednesday night meeting and she is still hoping for some legislative action that wouldn’t leave municipalities on the hook for education taxes that are abated.
While Dawes said the pending requests could result in $190,000 in abated taxes, that presumes all the taxes owed on all the properties are abated for the entire fiscal year. Given repairs that either have already been made, or soon will be, that scenario is unlikely. The board will likely view properties that were destroyed differently from properties that were damaged and either are or soon will be habitable.
Dawes suggested a “rolling review” — perhaps on a quarterly basis — may be needed to determine whether damage that might warrant some level of abatement had been repaired.
While the flood has created significant financial uncertainty, Lauzon noted it wasn’t all “doom and gloom.”
“We’ve come a long way in 60 days,” he said.
In other business, Hemmerick, who was absent last week when the council deadlocked, 3-3, on a motion to advance an interim zoning measure involving accessory dwelling units, sought to reverse that decision.
Had he been present, Hemmerick said he would have voted in favor of the motion, and called on the council to rescind its earlier decision.
That motion passed with the support of Lauzon, who said he still has a parking-related concern about the proposal and will raise it again at the public hearing.
While councilors rescinded the week-old vote involving the planning commission proposal, an attempt to undo the June 20 appointment of Raylene Meunier to the planning commission fizzled for procedural reasons.
Lauzon noted the motion was out of order, rescinding an appointment wasn’t legal, and removing a sitting planning commissioner required a unanimous vote of the council.
“I will not support such a motion,” he said.
Lauzon will get a chance because Hemmerick asked that Meunier’s removal be placed on an upcoming agenda.
During a brief discussion that was short on specifics, some councilors questioned comments Meunier has made on social media, her public criticism of Hemmerick and her residency. Like several members of Barre boards and committees, Meunier does not live in Barre.
Councilor Samn Stockwell suggested a policy that would limit participation on city committees to city residents, and Hemmerick suggested a charter change toward that end could be considered. Hemmerick and Stockwell voted against Meunier’s reappointment in June. That motion, which also included the reappointment of Michael Hellein, passed 4-2. Meunier’s term on the commission runs through 2026, and councilors accepted Hellein’s resignation from the planning commission, the development review board, the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission and its transportation advisory committee earlier in the evening. Hellein recently resigned from the city’s transportation advisory committee.
