BARRE — It will be months — possibly years — before the financial impact of this summer’s catastrophic flooding comes into full focus, but the short-term forecast in Barre has city councilors concerned.

On a night when the council put an interim zoning change back on track and an effort to rescind the recent appointment of a planning commissioner was derailed, councilors received another sobering post-flood briefing from City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro.

