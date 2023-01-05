BARRE — School administrators in the Barre Unified Union School District have been tasked with cutting nearly $2.5 million from the bottom line of a budget that is more than $900,000 lower than it was when they started.
Those marching orders didn’t come from a school board which, despite repeated attempts, has been unable to reach anything approaching consensus when it comes to the budget proposal it will soon need to adopt. It came from frustrated members of the board’s finance committee, who called a special meeting this week and quickly coalesced behind a recommendation to limit the proposed spending increase to 1.5%.
Heading into the meeting the proposed increase stood at 6.67% — just over $3.15 million — and administrators were still looking for ways to reduce that number before presenting a revised proposal to the school board when it meets next week.
Based on the committee’s unanimous vote, they’ll need to look a lot harder.
So said Superintendent Chris Hennessey, whose response to the last-minute assignment was polite, but perplexed.
Hennessey said school administrators were already looking at other reductions, including some flagged by members of the committee. However, he expressed “respectful concern” over a directive to limit the increase to 1.5%.
“Two-and-a-half million dollars is a lot of money to be looking at (cutting),” he said. “It’s going to really hurt somewhere.”
Hennessey gently pushed back on the committee’s shared view the budget figure it was recommending could be accomplished without significant impacting the quality of education in the pre-K-12 district.
“Our schools, right now, are working really on bare bones,” he said. “It may feel like there’s a lot more meat to take off the bone (but) that is not our day-to-day reality.”
Hennessey said administrators were frustrated by unfilled positions that have helped fuel recent surpluses and contribute to uncertainty. While some of those vacant positions have already been eliminated as part of the budget-building process, Hennessey told the committee the intent is to fill those that remain.
“We need these people,” he said.
Hennessey said he welcomed direction, but worried board members have expressed widely differing views and noted some survey respondents and those who attended a “listening session” on the budget expressed concerns about the prospect of “draconian cuts.”
“There are other voices,” he said. “They are not here tonight.”
At least three board members who aren’t on the committee — Chair Sonya Spaulding, and members Chris Parker and Alice Farrell — did attend the meeting. Spaulding was the only one who spoke, and her only question involved quantifying how much money would have to be cut from the $50.4 million school spending plan hit the committee’s target.
The answer provided was $2.5 million, though the actual number is a little more than $2.44 million.
The motion approved by the committee recommended limiting the spending increase to roughly $709,000, or 1.5%. It also suggested asking voters to place $500,000 of a recently audited surplus in the district’s tax stabilization fund, and the balance — $1,057,960 — in the district’s capital reserve fund.
Concerned by a variety of factors, including just-revised tax rate projections that aren’t good news for those who own property in Barre or Barre Town, the committee, composed mostly of board members, suggested much deeper cuts are required.
Some, including School Director Terry Reil, have been saying that from the start.
Reil reiterated his position, while expressing confidence the proposed reduction wouldn’t cripple the system or hamper the district’s ability to fill vacant positions.
Citing the district’s spending trends and a pattern of seven-figure surpluses he said he expects will continue, Reil said limiting this year’s increase to 1.5% would “soften the bump” he sees coming next year when pandemic-related federal funding that is being used to pay for several positions is no longer available.
Among the committee’s other concerns include the abrupt change in tax rate projections associated with the recent release of the state’s equalization study. The study includes fresh common levels of appraisal (CLAs) for communities around the state. As is the case in most Vermont communities the CLA in both Barre and Barre Town just dropped, triggering a corresponding increase in the projected tax rates. What was a previously forecast to be a 4-cent rate reduction in Barre is now looking like an 11-cent increase, while Barre Town’s 3-cent rate reduction has turned into a 6-cent increase.
Committee members agreed those are troubling numbers and they said they feared that trend has created a burden on struggling taxpayers.
School Director Paul Malone said he was frustrated that, despite repeated prodding, the board hadn’t provided clear direction and concerned costs were climbing sharper than he would expect in a district that just shed 102 equalized pupils.
Malone provided the committee with a list of more than $1.1 million in possible budget reductions he said would have little, to no impact on classroom instruction and in many cases simply reflect what the district is actually spending.
Malone lamented the lack of consensus at the board level and acknowledged the committee’s directive was coming later in the game than he’d like. However, he noted, the committee’s recommendation was just that.
“It’s going to be up to the full board to make a decision,” he said.
The revised budget — its third iteration — will be presented to the board when it meets next Thursday.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.