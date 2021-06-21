BARRE — The voting is over and so is any active effort to open a cooperatively owned grocery store in downtown Barre.
Goodbye, Granite City Grocery? That was the near-unanimous verdict of the cooperative’s member-owners during an online election that spanned a full month and ended on Friday.
Waiting for the “official results” — the ones that confirmed the digital ballots received were submitted by actual member-owners of the cooperative was little more than a formality because the unofficial results weren’t remotely close to close.
Asked if they wanted to dissolve the cooperative that was formed with high hopes and big ambitions in 2021, those who invested $200 in the proposed grocery store overwhelmingly agreed it was time to check out.
The vote — 80 in favor of dissolving and only 4 opposed — was beyond decisive, exceeded overwhelming and, unless no member-owners actually voted, was mathematically irreversible.
Nick Landry, president of a shrinking board that likely won’t need to meet again in the wake of the results was asked Monday whether he was disappointed or relieved by the outcome.
“It’s kind of a mixed bag,” Landry replied. “The only thing I’m not is ‘shocked.’”
Heading into the virtual election the board’s four remaining members, Landry, his partner, Heather Runk, his father, Bruce, and Kyle Lanzit — had concluded there is no credible path forward for a project that embraced the cooperative’s founding goal of creating a walk-able, affordable grocery store in downtown Barre.
Nick Landry and Runk were planning to step down regardless of the outcome and Bruce Landry and Lanzit were willing to serve another year if at least five new board members ran for seats on a board that once had 13 members.
The idea of two existing members facilitating a transition to a new board with a new vision fizzled when no candidates initially emerged and the two that belatedly “expressed interest” weren’t enough to meet the statutory requirement for Vermont cooperatives.
“We needed five (new board members),” Nick Landry said. “We didn’t meet that threshold.”
In some respects it didn’t matter.
“Even if we had five people come forward, the overwhelming majority of the participating membership voted to dissolve,” Nick Landry said. “There’s no support from the membership (for continuing) so there’s no point in seating a new board.”
Not that there’s a new board to seat because Bruce Landry and Lanzit were only willing to continue serving to facilitate a transition to a new five-member board.
Nick Landry said he doesn’t believe the current board will need to meet again because they’d discuss how to respond to various outcomes in advance.
“This was the most likely scenario,” he said of the vote to dissolve.
According to Nick Landry, the board will now contact individual member-owners and request authorization to donate their shares of the cooperative’s remaining assets to a “local food organization” that hasn’t yet been selected. Those who would like their shares — estimated at $7 — returned can request a check be sent to an updated address.
The board initially thought that authorization could be obtained through a collective vote, but were advised the dissolution process would require contacting member-owners — there are just over 700 of them — individually.
The cooperative’s membership, which plateaued after it surpassed 700 several years ago, is among the reasons the project isn’t considered viable.
It isn’t the only one.
Nick Landry said market conditions have changed and consultants advise opening a large store with a mix of affordable and organic food items won’t work. Going all in on organic might, but would abandon one of the founding principles of the cooperative, which sought to create an affordable option for buying food in a community that lost its supermarket when Grand Union closed in 2002.
After a decade of grumbling from some residents, pursuing a cooperatively owned grocery store was identified as an attractive option and the cooperative behind a store that was never more than a name was formed.
Initial enthusiasm faded, impatience was a problem and, as was harnessing volunteer support and building membership.
Five years ago what was billed as the “Summer of 700” – a season in which the co-op board hoped to surpass that membership milestone on its march to the 1,200 it will eventually need — came up short.
In June 2016 the co-op’s membership stood at 620. A year later – despite a focused effort the needle hadn’t moved much and the membership was still just under 650.
Eventually it surpassed 700, but turnover on what turned into a steadily shrinking board and differences of opinion how to proceed dogged the project.
“It’s been a struggle,” Nick Landry said. “We don’t have a community that is all-in on our vision.”
That vision involved patiently following a three-stage plan identified by consultants as the surest way to a successful opening of a sizable store.
Nick Landry acknowledged others — including some board members over the years — favored a “build it and they will come” strategy that would have entailed starting small and growing into the grocery business.
Tempting as that sounds it rarely works today, would have required spending money the cooperative didn’t have on a smaller project its consultants advised against, and it didn’t have the membership to support. It almost certainly would have sacrificed the affordability — a fact that contributed to the demise of corner groceries that were once prevalent in Barre. They aren’t any more and rather than replicate a business model that didn’t work, or abandon a core principle that led to the founding of the cooperative in the first place, the current board put dissolution on the ballot and the member-owners of what might have been Granite City Grocery agreed that was the best course of action.
