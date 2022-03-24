The Granite City’s new police chief didn’t plan to start a career in law enforcement, but after 32 years on the job, he thinks he has the tools and the background needed to help address some of the city’s issues.
Braedon “Brad” Vail took over as police chief in Barre City on March 7. Vail replaced Tim Bombardier who retired in October after 14 years as chief.
Vail grew up in Warwick, New York, a town a little more than an hour away from New York City. He said in a Thursday interview he attended Champlain College to study criminal justice because he wanted to become a lawyer.
“I’ve been doing this for 32 years, and I still don’t know how I became a police officer,” he said.
Vail said it might have been due to some of his college instructors being active members of law enforcement. He said he found himself veering toward a law enforcement career after those interactions.
Vail went on to get a master’s degree in business administration with a dual concentration in public safety leadership from Herzing University in Wisconsin.
He then worked as an officer in Hardwick for three years before joining the police department in Hartford where he would spend the next 29 years. Vail worked his way up the ranks to deputy chief and was serving as acting chief there for about a year before accepting the job in Barre City.
While it’s certainly not a Barre-specific issue, Vail said he understands the city has a significant drug problem, which also is causing quality of life issues for residents dealing with thefts and other drug-related crimes.
Barre’s location played a bit of a role in Vail’s taking the position because he said his wife has family in Burlington to whom she wanted to be closer, and he said he’s always wanted to be a police chief as a capstone to his law enforcement career. But Vail said he thinks his time in Hartford will help him here.
He said years ago the Hartford community dealt with three teen suicides that took place over a relatively close time span.
“We knew we had to do something,” he said.
So stakeholders, including police, school, hospital and mental health officials, formed the Hartford Community Coalition. Vail served on the coalition’s board.
He said the organization started holding community forums on suicide prevention and on the stigma around mental health. Vail said the coalition has since morphed into a full non-profit offering services and providing meals for those in need.
Vail said he was part of a case management system in Hartford designed after Project VISION in Rutland. He said stakeholders and service providers would come together and discuss certain people in the community who were using services and would figure out the most efficient way to get those people services while reducing their use of other services such as police. He said this would help relieve the police department from having to always respond to certain calls and improved communication between agencies.
Vail said he’s used to dealing with marginalized populations and wants to build on the services and programs already in place for them here.
But he said he can’t do the work that needs to be done without community support.
“We can’t do it alone. … It takes a community to police itself, as well as the police department,” he said.
And Vail said he wants his department to get more involved in the community. He noted there is a public park next to the police department where kids play basketball and floated the idea of officers shooting hoops with kids there to start changing their perceptions and building better relationships with police. He suggested taking a cooler full of ice cream to a marginalized area to start interacting with the kids there.
Vail said he’s excited to get to work and to get to know the community better. He said he hopes to hold on to the job for the next five to 10 years.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
