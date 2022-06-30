BARRE — A Granite City man who entered into a plea agreement a year ago where he agreed to testify against his former partner in a child sex abuse case has since withdrawn his guilty pleas and the partner has now entered into her own deal where she has agreed to testify against him at trial.
Robin Benedict, 41, pleaded guilty June 22 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of aiding in the commission of cruelty to a child by subjecting them to sexual conduct. The state agreed to dismiss two felony counts of sexual assault on a child and two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, per the plea agreement.
Benedict will be sentenced at a later date after the Department of Corrections completes a pre-sentence investigation. She faces a sentence of 10 to 20 years, all suspended except for seven years to serve. Her attorney, Dan Sedon, will argue for less than seven years.
She has been ordered held without bail and is currently housed at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
The plea agreement states Benedict is to cooperate and provided truthful testimony in the state’s case against Roland Withers.
Withers, 38, had entered into his own plea agreement with the state a year ago. He pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated sexual assault on a victim younger than 13 years old and a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child.
He also is held without bail and is housed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Withers was facing a sentence of 25 years to life, all suspended except for 20 years. His agreement also included a condition that he testify against Benedict.
But Withers’ attorney, Chris Montgomery, filed a motion a few weeks after the change of plea hearing stating Withers, “after considerable thought and deliberation, does not agree to the facts pleaded to at his change of plea.” Withers had admitted to sexually assaulting a child, assisting with another assault and being cruel to the children involved in the case. Montgomery said Withers wanted to withdraw his pleas and have a new attorney assigned to represent him because he was not aware that he would have to make such admissions until the day of the hearing.
“Defendant does not believe that Counsel has his best interests at heart and does not believe Defendant and Counsel can effectively communicate or assist each other as all trust is broken,” Montgomery wrote in the motion.
The motion has since been granted and Withers’ current attorney is Robert Katims. The case is scheduled for jury draw in September. With the pleas withdrawn, Withers again faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on the sexual assault charges.
According to court records, a doctor contacted police in 2019 to report a disclosure that was made during a doctor’s visit with Benedict and two children. Police said Benedict told the doctor she didn’t feel safe at home with Withers. Court records state the doctor told police both children also reported being assaulted by Withers, who locked them in the basement for hours.
One of the children told the doctor Withers forced them to molest another child as a form of punishment, according to court records. Police said the other child told the doctor Withers would molest them and force them to take baths with Withers.
Benedict initially denied sexually abusing the children, but later admitted to participating in the abuse, police said.
The children have since been placed in the custody of the Department for Children and Families.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
