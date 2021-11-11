The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
Nov. 2
A dog was barking on East Street.
Someone was assaulted on Westwood Parkway.
Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Merchants Row.
Money was taken from a bank account on North Main Street.
Someone dressed in black was staring in a window on Ayers Street.
The lattice work on the gazebo was kicked in at City Hall Park.
A dog was attacked by two other dogs on Jones Brothers Way.
On Park Street, a vehicle was stolen.
Nov. 3
Sickly cats were reported on North Main Street.
Someone was assaulted at North Barre Manor.
On North Main Street, someone was trespassing.
Nov. 4
A dog was barking on East Street.
Someone walked up to a door, checked to see if it was locked and walked away on Orange Street.
On Washington Street, someone was littering.
A resident thought someone was in their house on Berlin Street, but officers cleared the building.
On Franklin Street, a male in a black-hooded sweatshirt came up behind someone and fled after a car alarm went off.
Nov. 5
Items were stolen from Tilden House.
Someone walking their dog found a bag of marijuana and a gun that turned out to be a BB gun on Merchant Street.
A car was keyed on Keith Avenue.
On Brooklyn Street, a cat was reported lost.
Headphones were stolen at the Good Samaritan Haven.
Nov. 6
Items were stolen from a garage on Park Street.
A male in a black-hooded sweatshirt was carrying a handgun on North Main Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Keith Avenue.
Nov. 7
A 2-year-old was naked in the roadway on Third Street. The mother found the child and wrapped the child in a blanket.
Chickens were being abused on Westwood Parkway.
