The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
May 10
A male was yelling and was lying on the ground on Pond Street.
On North Main Street, a 3-year-old child was playing on a sidewalk.
Someone was sitting on the ground on Keith Avenue.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
Someone driving on Chatot Street was being followed by another vehicle.
On Highgate Drive, someone tried to break into an apartment.
May 11
A burglary was reported on Highgate Drive.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
Items were thrown out windows on Bromur Street.
A burglary was reported on Foster Street.
On Jefferson Street, $100 in cash was stolen from a building.
A dog was barking on Daniel Drive.
Someone was shooting a BB-gun out the window of a car on South Main Street.
May 12
Drug activity was reported on Granite Street.
A vehicle was stolen on Metro Way.
On Maplewood Avenue, an incident of forgery was reported.
Kids were climbing on trees and beating on a mailbox on Highgate Drive.
Fireworks were shot off on Keith Avenue.
May 13
Someone was sleeping in a vehicle on North Main Street.
On Seminary Street, someone thought a tracking device may have been placed on their vehicle.
Someone was assaulted on South Main Street.
People were camping out on the front steps of the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street throwing trash around.
Kids were running into the roadway on Plain Street.
May 14
A male passed out at Green Acres.
Kids were throwing eggs at cars on South Main Street.
A burglary was reported on Washington Street.
On North Seminary Street, a suspicious bag found behind the tire of a vehicle turned out to be empty.
A report of a female slumped over the steering wheel on North Main Street turned out to be someone taking a nap.
May 15
A neighbor was banging on someone’s door on Harrington Avenue.
On Merchants Row, a dog was left in a vehicle.
A stray dog was picked up on Beckley Street.
Someone was chasing their cat and went onto someone’s property who pulled a gun on them on North Main Street.
Fireworks were shot off on Summer Street.
