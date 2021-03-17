The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
March 8Someone was being cruel to a child on Park Street.
A female was destroying property on South Main Street.
On Circle Street, an underage drinking party was reported.
March 9A female vandalized a vehicle on South Main Street.
On Prospect Street, a dog was roaming around.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
An online scam was reported on Wellington Street.
Property was found on Fourth Street.
March 10Someone hung a flag that said “F- — Biden” on John Street.
A sinkhole was reported on Foster Street.
On North Main Street, a report of an unconscious male was unfounded.
March 11Someone was driving under the influence on Highgate Drive.
A mailbox was set on fire on Church Street.
Kids were bullying a smaller child at Matheson Playground.
Someone was shooting a gun on Prospect Street.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
On South Main Street, drug paraphernalia was found in a vehicle.
March 12Someone was trespassing on Granite Street.
A dog was running loose on Route 62.
Someone was getting into mail on East Street.
An incident of identity theft was reported on North Main Street.
March 13Neighbors threatened a female on Pearl Street.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
There was a custody dispute over a dog on Elliston Street.
March 14People in a car were looking at utility lines on North Main Street.
Someone was threatened on Park Street.
