The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
Jan. 25
Someone was filling trash cans with their trash at City Hall Park.
On North Main Street, someone was trespassing.
Harassment was reported on Brook Street.
Someone drove by and shot a resident with a pellet gun on North Main Street.
Jan. 26
A passport was stolen from an apartment on Washington Street.
Someone borrowed a vehicle on Ferris Street and kept it for too long.
Kids in a car were shooting pellet guns at people on North Main Street.
Jan. 27
A vehicle broke down on Route 62.
Someone was trespassing on North Main Street.
An apartment door was kicked in at Tilden House.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on South Main Street.
Someone went into an apartment without permission at Tilden House.
Drug activity was reported on North Main Street.
A woman on South Main Street went to the hospital and no one was reportedly taking care of her birds. Police said the birds were being cared for.
Someone on College Street wanted advice on how to manage their teenage son.
Jan. 28
A report was made to the police department about someone possessing a gun illegally. The item turned out to be an Airsoft gun.
On Allen Street, an “awful” animal sound was reported.
Someone was being cruel to a child on Drake Road.
Jan. 29
A vehicle was reported stolen on Highgate Drive.
On Berlin Street, a dog was running loose.
Jan. 30
A male was threatening someone with a knife on Pearl Street.
Someone was driving erratically on North Main Street.
An ID was lost on Fairview Street.
