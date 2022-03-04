The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days.
Feb. 21
A wallet was lost on Maple Avenue.
The owner of the smoke shop on North Main Street chased off a customer after comments were exchanged.
A family argument was reported on Pearl Street.
Feb. 22
Someone was screaming in a room on South Main Street.
Money was stolen on South Main Street.
A wallet was lost on North Main Street.
Someone was being stalked on North Main Street.
Feb. 23
A syringe was found on Church Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Orchard Terrace.
A report of someone hitting a door on Cottage Street turned out to be the wind.
Feb. 24
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Ayers Street.
A wallet was lost on North Main Street.
On North Main Street, a report about a suspicious vehicle behind Cumberland Farms turned out to be someone waiting for their partner to get out of work.
Feb. 25
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Seminary Street.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
A tractor-trailer was stuck on Prospect Street.
Money was stolen on North Main Street.
A car was parked in the middle of dead-ended Leonard Street.
Someone threatened to tamper with a vehicle at a garage on Blackwell Street.
Feb. 26
Someone was trespassing on South Main Street.
A child was out of control on Elm Street.
Two people were taking things from a dumpster on South Main Street.
Feb. 27
Someone was assaulted on North Main Street.
On North Main Street, someone tried to kick a door in.
A car’s windshield was smashed on Highgate Drive.
On Prospect Street, a former partner stole someone’s dog.
A makeup pouch with a wallet inside was lost on North Main Street.
Gunshots were heard on Brook Street.
