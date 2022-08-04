The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
July 26
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 6:28 pm
A bike was stolen off an RV on Blackwell Street.
Drug activity was reported to the police department.
A tenant was burning another tenant's property on North Main Street.
On Maple Grove Street, a loud group of kids was reported.
Someone stole medication on Perry Street.
July 27
Multiple car alarms were going off on Center Street.
Someone tried to break into a home on Elmore Street.
An assault was reported on North Main Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Walnut Street.
A tractor was in the roadway on Berlin Street.
On Pearl Street, an incident of road rage was reported.
Drug activity was reported on South Main Street.
Someone was walking on Route 62.
July 28
Money and cigarettes were stolen on Berlin Street.
People were trying to break into cars on Skyline Drive.
Dogs were barking on North Main Street.
A child was left in a car on North Main Street.
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Berlin Street.
July 29
Medication was stolen from a home on Averill Street.
People were yelling and screaming on Merchant Street.
Medication was stolen on Keith Avenue.
Drug paraphernalia was found and turned in to the police department.
Someone drove over and damaged a lawn on Belvidere Street.
Signs in a city parking lot were bent on Keith Avenue.
July 30
On Washington Street, a parking meter was damaged.
A lost or stolen iPhone was tracked from Burlington to Barre.
On Academy Street, a cellphone was found and returned to its owner.
A wallet was lost on North Main Street.
July 31
A parking problem was reported on Church Street.
On South Main Street, a young child was riding their bike in the roadway.
Fireworks were heard on Waterman Street.
