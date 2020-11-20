The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
Nov. 9
An 8-year-old was on a roof throwing shingles into traffic on Berlin Street.
On Farwell Street, a dog attacked another dog.
Someone on North Main Street used a bank card that was flagged lost or stolen.
A dog was running loose on Merchant Street and was returned to its owner.
Nov. 10
A dog attacked someone on Bank Street.
On South Main Street, a male was pushed out of a moving vehicle.
Someone was trying to get a 13-year-old to smoke marijuana on Bergeron Street.
Nov. 11
A vehicle’s window was smashed on Summer Street.
On Laurel Street, a sexual assault was reported.
Someone was assaulted on North Main Street.
A child was jumping in front of cars on Franklin Street.
Nov. 12
Someone threw a rock through the back window of a car on North Main Street.
A dog was found on Camp Street.
On Fairview Street, an egg was found outside a front door.
Nov. 13
A report of someone taking a flag down on a light pole downtown turned out to be people taking the flags in for the winter.
Someone was assaulted on North Main Street.
A vehicle’s windows were smashed out on Merchant Street.
On North Main Street, a vehicle was scratched and its wiper blade was damaged.
Nov. 14
A wallet was found on North Main Street and returned to its owner.
Jewelry was lost on South Main Street.
A fight was reported over the treatment of dogs on South Main Street.
Nov. 15
A dog that wasn’t on a leash scratched a vehicle on Batchelder Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Delmont Avenue.
